The Last of Us Fans Spot Another Major Mistake in Episode 6

The Last of Us fans have spotted another mistake in the sixth episode of the show. TV shows and movies are hard things to make, let alone make with great success. They are made by humans and are subject to all kinds of flaws whether it be wonky VFX, a background extra doing something that looks goofy, weird editing, or something else. Sometimes, if you're really lucky, you'll get a glimpse of the film crew in the background. During the Batmobile chase in Batman Begins , a film crew can be spotted. A Starbucks cup famously made its way into a scene of Game of Thrones . A man with jeans was seen in the background of an episode of The Mandalorian before being digitally removed.

Most recently, we also got to see a whole film crew in the background of The Last of Us . Although they did their best to be hidden by foliage and such, it was quickly pointed out by fans. However, it appears it's not the only blunder from the film crew in the sixth episode of the show. When Ellie and Joel are receiving a tour of Jackson, Ellie is introduced to a horse named Shimmer, which will be her horse in future seasons based on the story of the games. As she's interacting with Shimmer, however as spotted by Twitter user @rejectedhannah , you can see a hand of a member of the crew just behind the door to the stable.

This is likely some sort of horse handler that is helping the horse interact with actor Bella Ramsey or even just someone whose job is to make sure they can separate the two if the animal got too wild. It's hard to imagine this wasn't spotted in editing, but it was likely assumed no one would notice and it would be too much of a pain/expensive to try and paint it out. Either way, it's just another reminder that these shows are made by humans and there are all kinds of silly gaffes that happen behind the scenes.

