Natural resource tour of Oregon City examines environmental challenges

A recent natural resource tour of Oregon City provided a unique opportunity for citizens to join forces with planning and public-works departments to imagine what can be done to be more effective in environmental protections throughout the urban cityscape.

On Feb. 16, the citizens on Oregon City’s Natural Resource Overlay District Task Force conducted a joint tour with public-works staff and Community Development Director Aquilla Hurd-Ravich, who oversees planning and building employees.

Oregon City Public Works Director John Lewis had the idea for a tour and organized and facilitated the tour participants. They looked at several stormwater facilities in Oregon City to think about how they relate to urban built environments.

“The goal is to get everyone working together and especially involve community members in a stewardship project team to make the nearly 200 facilities that Oregon City has created more interactive with community members and neighborhoods,” said Jerry Herrmann, president of the Rivers of Life nonprofit group.

Hurd-Ravich thanked Herrmann for bringing his group together to participate in the tour. In an exchange of emails, she agreed with Herrmann’s assessment that citizens and staff had a chance to interact in a constructive and collegial manner, and that they together developed potentially beneficial ideas for addressing Oregon City’s challenges.

“I think the tour and discussion that took place were successful,” Hurd-Ravich said.

Hurd-Ravich and Herrmann both consider water-quality facilities to be a major challenge for Oregon City staff. They agreed to continue to work on:

Public education on the purpose of facilities to trap runoff and improve water qualityCommunity involvement to aid city staff through a program like “adopt a facility,” much like citizens can “adopt a road”Simple planting and enhancement projects that do not require major redesign or soil prep, using low-cost cuttings, which are easy for people to assist with and handle

A “Trillium Project” adjoining Willamette Falls Hospital is planned in early fall so that there is at least six months of rooting time before spring growth, 2023-24.

“This would certainly be a good effort and should of course involve hospital staff and leadership,” Herrmann said.