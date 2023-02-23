North Carolina vs. Notre Dame live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be looking to snap their recent losing streak when they travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels previously beat the Irish 81-64 as 12-point favorites on January 7th. However, since then, both teams have struggled to find consistent form.

This will be another great night of NCAA hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

When: Wednesday, February 22

Wednesday, February 22 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

O/U: 148.5

