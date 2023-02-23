Open in App
Kent, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

19YO man indicted on felony charge after death of Kent State student in hit-skip

By Claire Geary,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0kwb9VxZ00

A 19-year-old man has been indicted on charges after killing a 22-year-old Kent State student who was riding an electric scooter in a hit-skip accident in August, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was indicted on one count of Failure to Stop After Accident, a third-degree felony.

"Through leads developed from evidence collected on scene, search warrants and public assistance, the vehicle and the driver involved were located," the release said.

RELATED: 22-year-old Kent State University student dies in hit-skip crash

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, on County Road 148 near State Route 261 in Franklin Township in Portage County.

The car involved in the crash was a 2008 Dodge Charger that was traveling eastbound when it struck Colin Vinh Pho from Ashtabula.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Student taken into custody after gun found outside of Collinwood High School
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Police investigating apparent race that resulted in fatal car crash
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Heights settles lawsuit with DNA exoneree for $4 million
Cleveland Heights, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cleveland Metroparks Police announce names of new K9 puppies
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Akron woman loses $40,000 to scam; police and Secret Service get money back
Akron, OH3 days ago
3 men, 1 business charged in cryptocurrency scam; victims located locally
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Cleveland Police search for missing 41-year-old woman
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Garrett Morgan High School briefly placed on lockdown for shot fired nearby
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Calvin Williams named interim Richmond Heights police chief
Richmond Heights, OH2 days ago
East Palestine residents express concerns to Norfolk Southern during meeting
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Slavic Village residents concerned, feel unsafe about a home in their community
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
One month after derailment, residents still frustrated, uncertain
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
East Palestine sees outpouring of support, donations following train derailment
East Palestine, OH22 hours ago
Meals on Wheels driver hands out free address plaques to seniors in Lake Co.
Willoughby, OH4 days ago
Sorority convention lands in Cleveland, kicks off event with public career fair
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Oberlin venue named for former slave who became family's indispensable caretaker
Oberlin, OH5 days ago
Maple sugaring off to great start at Lake Metropark Farmpark
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
CVSR suspends spring train operations due to soil erosion
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Resolution calls on Cleveland to sue Kia, Hyundai over surging thefts
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Rail union: Workers in East Palestine experiencing migraines and nausea
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
4th Annual Gunselman's Tavern Leprechaun Chase hopes to raise epilepsy awareness
Fairview Park, OH1 day ago
Celebration of life held for 3-year-old Ashton
Lorain, OH1 day ago
Lakewood High School hosts 21st annual physics cardboard boat regatta
Lakewood, OH2 days ago
It will take 30,000 truckloads to remove contaminants from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Hello March! Things to do in NEO this weekend, March 3-5
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Mac 'n' Cheese Throwdown raising funds for service dogs for kids in need
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Cleveland Auto Show looks to spark spring buying season
Cleveland, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy