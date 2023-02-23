Open in App
Okeechobee County, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Okeechobee Co. teacher accused of sexual relationship with child

By Scott Sutton, Allen Cone,

11 days ago
A teacher in Okeechobee County is in custody after the sheriff's office said she had a sexual relationship with a student.

The school district said the minor doesn't attend the school, Central Elementary, where Paige Leduc, 26, taught.

Deputies said they received a call Tuesday concerning Leduc, alleging that she had or was having a romantic relationship with a minor.

While investigating the allegations, deputies said they learned that Leduc and the child met at an Okeechobee County school.

Investigators said a romantic relationship began and continued until the two became sexually involved.

After investigating the case, a detective arrested Leduc and took her to the Okeechobee County Jail.

The sheriff's office said there was no information indicating that the sexual activity took place on school property.

Leduc faces a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

"The district received information of alleged behavior of an employee impacting the health, safety and welfare of a student," the school district posted on Facebook . "Following protocol, the district immediately reported the alleged incident to both the Department of Children and Families and the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department. The District then relieved the teacher from classroom duties and reassigned her to another position without contact with students."

Later that day she was arrested.

The teacher’s students will be assigned a substitute Thursday "and their parents are being notified," the district said.

The Department of Children and Family Services, law enforcement, the school district and the Department of Education Office of Professional Practices will independently conduct investigations, the school district said.

