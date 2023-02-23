Open in App
Clarksville, TN
WKRN News 2

Pedestrian transported to hospital after Clarksville crash

By Lucas Wright,

11 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

Authorities say the pedestrian has been taken to Tennova Healthcare after being hit by a vehicle.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

