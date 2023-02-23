‘Knock at the Cabin’ Actor Rupert Grint Describes Closeness with Director M. Night Shyamalan

Knock at the Cabin is a brand-new film from the controversial director M. Night Shyamalan. Over the years, the creator has released many movies , but this is the first one dealing with the apocalypse. And fans and critics alike are sitting up and taking notice. Knock at the Cabin features a star-studded cast of performers, from Dave Bautista to stage performer Jonathan Groff. But many fans are running to catch the film to see Rupert Grint’s performance.

Grint, who rose to fame for his work in the Harry Potter franchise, tackles a whole new kind of role in the horror flick. And in a recent interview, the actor dished on his part in the film, and why he considers Shyamalan to be a filmmaking genius.

Rupert Grint has a featured role in ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Knock at the Cabin tells the story of a young family staying at a remote cabin in order to enjoy some rest and relaxation. However, things devolve quickly when four mysterious strangers show up at the cabin and demand that the family sacrifices one of their own in order to avoid worldwide devastation. According to IMDb , Knock at the Cabin was released in theaters in early February. It has received generally positive reviews from critics — with many praising the performances of the talented cast.

Grint, as Redmond, one of the strangers who confronts the family in the woods, gives the role his all, proving that he’s a truly versatile actor. In a recent interview, the actor discussed his affinity for Shyamalan, whom he has previously worked with.

What did Rupert Grint say about working with M. Night Shyamalan?

In his interview with This Morning , Grint revealed that he’s long been a fan of Shyamalan’s filmmaking style, describing him as a “genius” in the genre of psychological thrillers. “We go way back… we shot a tv series for Apple,” Grint said, referring to the Apple TV+ series Servant .

“So I got to know him quite well. He’s a lovely guy in real life. He’s very lighthearted. I think in this genre, he’s just amazing. He’s so good at finding the fear… I kind of know exactly what he wants, and we are very much in sync that way. He’s great, I love working with him.” Grint noted that he and Shyamalan have developed an easy rapport on set, with the director and the performer working with their own shorthand.

Grint also revealed that the film triggered two of his own personal fears: of home invasions and the apocalypse. “This does kind of entangle both of my fears,” Grint said. “Quite stressful. Mainly the kind of home invasion is quite raw. I’m fine with the apocalypse, that’s easy.”

‘Knock at the Cabin’ is making waves with critics

Although Grint’s role in Knock at the Cabin isn’t the largest, the actor is definitely making an impression on critics and fans. The review site Rotten Tomatoes features many complimentary reviews, including one that notes “‘Knock at the Cabin’ is a thriller with great performances and will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.” Another said, “M. Night Shyamalan’s latest is a refreshingly solid, brilliantly directed psychological thriller that showcases the talents of its featured ensemble.”

Fans who want to see Grint’s performance as Redmond are in luck — Knock at the Cabin is now playing in theaters. So viewers can see Shyamalan’s latest effort and judge for themselves whether the filmmaker is back in fine form.