Ina Garten earns praise for ‘stunning’ renovated kitchen that stars her ‘favourite’ $17,550 stove

Ina Garten has earned praise for her decorating skills after she unveiled her newly renovated kitchen , complete with a $17,550 stove.

The Barefoot Contessa star, 75, shared a glimpse at her updated kitchen on Instagram on Wednesday, where she revealed that the renovation, which she began during the pandemic, marked the first time she’d renovated the room in 25 years.

“During the pandemic, I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn’t done in 25 years!! I built my dream pantry and bought my favourite Lacanche stove plus lots of food photographs and a great view of the garden,” Garten wrote in a caption on the post. “It’s so much fun testing recipes in my new kitchen.”

Garten also included photos of the kitchen, which People reports belongs in her East Hampton, New York, home.

In the first photo, the cookbook author shared a look at her white shelves, which were filled with white tart pans, plates, cake stands, wicker baskets, and other miscellaneous cookware.

In the second photo, Garten showed off her custom black and brass Lacanche stove, which she revealed in 2018 she also had installed in her New York City apartment. According to Architectural Digest , the statement stove cost $15,500 at the time, while the cost of the stove now starts at $17,550.

The carousel of photos also included a picture of Garten’s marble countertops and a number of new framed pictures, as well as a photo of the view of her garden from the kitchen’s windows.

The renovation has been met with appreciation from Garten’s followers, with many applauding the stunning kitchen.

“You have impeccable taste. Can I be you?” one person joked, while another said: “So elegant!”

However, a significant number of responses focused on Garten’s Lacanche stove, which many claimed was the highlight of the kitchen.

“I tried to sell my soul to the devil for one of those stoves … he wasn’t taking any offers…” one person commented.

Another said: “Audibly said ‘oh my god’ when I saw that gorgeous stove.”

“That stove is stunning! As is the rest of the kitchen,” someone else wrote, while one follower said Garten’s kitchen had inspired them. “My new life goal is to own a Lacanche stove,” they wrote.