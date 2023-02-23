Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Charges filed against 8 for gun-trafficking ring that bought, sold 94 firearms

By Jim Melwert,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eb8dB_0kwb5Tcd00

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — State, local, and federal officials say they have broken up a gun-trafficking ring that illegally bought and sold 94 firearms across Southeastern Pennsylvania. Eight suspects face felony firearms charges in connection to the ring, and police are still trying to arrest two of the suspects.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says Larry Williams, 40 from Jasper Street in Kensington, was the leader.

“He was prohibited from buying, owning or possessing, so he recruited other defendants who lived in Philadelphia to buy firearms,” said Steele.

“They walked out of the gun store and handed these guns over to Larry Williams, who immediately sold them to people that under the law, can't buy a firearm.”

Authorities said that Williams also trafficked illegal drugs.

Prosecutors said that seven others from Philadelphia face charges of buying guns for Williams, dating back to 2018:
- Robert Cooper III, 23, accused of buying 41 firearms and trying to buy another eight firearms.
- Zakayla S. Deshields, 22, accused of purchasing three firearms.
- Daynell Jones, 40, who allegedly purchased three firearms.
- Kevin Lester Logan, 24, accused of buying three firearms.
- Malik Rowell-Jernigan, 24, who allegedly bought eight firearms and attempted to buy another three firearms.
- Shadiid Smalley, 23, accused of purchasing five firearms.
- Ziair Stenson, 26, who allegedly bought 36 firearms and tried to purchase another seven firearms.

Authorities have outstanding arrest warrants for Deshields and Logan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNqj9_0kwb5Tcd00
Kevin Lester Logan, 24, and Zakayla S. Deshields, 22, accused of buying firearms in an illegal gun trafficking ring. Photo credit Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Investigators say 29 of the 94 guns have been recovered, some at scenes of violent crimes as far away as Pittsburgh, New York and Connecticut.

“That leaves 65 in the wind,” said Steele. “Getting those other 65 guns back is a priority to us, and I'm afraid and fear that they're going to be involved in other crimes.”

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub credits cooperation among numerous law enforcement agencies for breaking up the ring.

“We are awash in a sea of illegal guns that are too easy to acquire, and many of which we know we have the proof in this case have been used to commit violent crimes,” said Weintraub.

Steele said about half of the purchases were made at gun shows. He adds investigators tailed the group at a recent gun show in Oaks.

He said each defendant faces significant prison time if convicted, as Pennsylvania strengthened straw purchasing laws after Plymouth Township Police Officer Brad Fox was killed in 2012.

“Brad Fox was a police officer here,” said Steele.

“He was killed by a man who was using a [straw purchase gun] and he told that straw purchaser that he would kill a cop if he got stopped, and he did it.”

Authorities ask that anyone who knows where Deshields and Logan are should call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Man charged with killing Bucks County coworker who’s been missing since 2021
Sellersville, PA2 days ago
West Oak Lane school goes virtual after inspectors find asbestos in building
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Hughes, Watlington propose $3.1 billion for schools following major court ruling
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 men arrested outside 2020 Philly ballot count with weapons get no additional jail time
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Saturday night shootings in North, West Philly leave multiple dead
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Gunman fires at police officers during traffic stop in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Former Councilmember Bobby Henon sentenced to 3 ½ years in federal bribery case
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia's driving equality law shows some success as it hits its first anniversary
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia teens, charged in beating death of 73-year-old, return to jail
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Upper Moreland police arrest man accused of causing accident, pulling gun on another driver
Willow Grove, PA5 days ago
Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal assaulted at gunpoint
Upper Marlboro, MD1 day ago
Frustrated Port Richmond neighbors still have no answer to cause of explosion 2 months afterward
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Couple didn’t pay restaurant bill, struck owner in hit-and-run crash, police in Montco say
King Of Prussia, PA4 days ago
Philly Group Violence Intervention program succeeds at reducing shootings where it's used: Study
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Neighbors, protesters say North Philly woman is illegally being evicted
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
West Philly police give away anti-theft steering wheel locks
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Response team to examine dead dolphin found ashore in Avalon
Avalon, NJ5 days ago
Red Cross Month honored with flag raising ceremony at Battleship NJ
Camden, NJ6 hours ago
‘From no house to the White House’: Widener grad turned Secret Service officer shares journey in new book
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Flower Show makes ‘Electric’ return to Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Joanna McClinton becomes first female speaker of Pa. House
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
‘We are scared’: Temple students hold protest, say university fails to protect them from crime
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
This weekend in Philly: Flower show, pho brunch party and more
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Mile by mile, fallen Temple Officer Fitzgerald’s running club will honor him
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Mayor Kenney details ambitious spending plan in final budget address
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Food pantries brace for rise in demand as pandemic SNAP benefits end
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Building 21 community to temporarily relocate to Strawberry Mansion High School
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Ground breaks on gene therapy innovation hub in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy