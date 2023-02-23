Open in App
Palisades Park, NJ
CBS New York

3 Tri-State Area residents killed in avalanche in Washington

By CBS New York,

11 days ago

3 Tri-State Area residents killed in Washington state avalanche 00:26

SEATTLE — Three members of a climbing group are dead after becoming caught in an avalanche while scaling an 8,000-foot peak in central Washington state over the weekend, officials announced.

A six-person group was attempting to climb a steep gorge on Colchuck Peak in the Cascade mountains on Sunday afternoon when the avalanche happened, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Four of the climbers were swept down about 500 feet, including the three who died "as a result of trauma sustained in the fall," the release reads.

The three who died were buried by three additional slides that began about an hour after the initial avalanche, Rich Magnussen, emergency management program specialist for the Chelan County Sheriff's Office told CNN.

The Chelan County sheriff's office identified the victims as:  54-year-old Seong Cho, a Korean National living in West Hartford, Connecticut; 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, from Bayside, New York, and 66-year-old Yun Park from Palisades Park, New Jersey.

The surviving climber sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was able to hike back to the base camp with the other two people in the group, the release reads.

The group's lead climber had triggered the avalanche during the ascent, the sheriff's office said without elaborating.

The sheriff's office was alerted to the deaths on Monday by a seventh climber who had stayed behind at the base camp and went searching for help when his group returned after the avalanche, the release reads.

Nearly two dozen rescue personnel responded to the trailhead, but avalanche conditions have been too hazardous to recover the dead climbers, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is working with the Northwest Avalanche Center on a recovery plan, the office said.

