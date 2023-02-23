Rolling Stones New Album Will Have Contributions From Charlie Watts, Beatles, Latter Sparking Fevered Dreams Of Special Concerts

The final Rolling Stones album with contributions from original drummer Charlie Watts will be out later this year, the band’s first new music in 18 years.

Paul McCartney's Decade-Long Creative Surge Post-Beatles To Be Explored In 'Man On The Run' From Oscar Winner Morgan Neville

But that’s not all – Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are reported to be contributors on the new recording. The album would be the first Stones album since the Grammy-winning covers album Blue & Lonesome in 2016, and the first of original material since A Bigger Bang in 2005.

Any Beatles participation is sure to spark speculation on concerts. The Stones have used Darryl Jones on bass since 1993, when Bill Wyman retired, with drummer Steve Jordan filling the Watts chair for the Stones on its most recent tour. Watts died in 2021 at age 80.

For those unfamiliar, McCartney plays bass, while Ringo plays drums.

Whether this means there will be some team-ups at live shows remains to be seen. The Stones have teased dates in the summer and fall of this year, but no official plans have been set.

Ringo Starr Again Tests Positive For Covid, Forcing Cancellation Of Current Tour

Guitarist Keith Richards, 79, recently wrote on Instagram that new music is “on its way.”

“Hi guys, here we are again. Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

His participation on the new album was revealed by guitarist Ronnie Wood on social.

“We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks (along with touring) drummer Steve Jordan.”

The 80-year-old Paul McCartney is touring in 2023 and has set April 28 for its kickoff. The tour will have arena and stadium dates. Ringo Starr is also on the road, playing sheds starting in May, including a Greek Theater stop in June.

Ringo Starr Postpones Concert, Cites Illness - But It's Not Covid-19