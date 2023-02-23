Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute North student gets full ride to Purdue

By Ashley Zukokas,

11 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute North student started a caddying job, which led to a full ride scholarship to Purdue.

Matthew Chaney has been awarded the Evans Scholarship, after working at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Chaney is one of 19 Indiana students awarded the Evans Scholarship in 2023. The four year scholarship provides full college tuition and housing.

Chaney said he’s very excited to start his journey.

Vigo Co. YMCA holds “Y not Tri” Triathlon fundraiser

“It’s mind blowing I am I’m still like kind of speechless about it. It’s still like, I’m still processing the scholarship. I like can’t put into words how much it means to me and my family,” Chaney said.

The caddie program at the Country Club of Terre Haute is seeking young students for the 2023 summer program. For more information about the program you can visit their website at ccth.org .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

