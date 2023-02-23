Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
buzzfeednews.com

The Suspect Accused Of Killing Five People At A Gay Bar Had Visited At Least Six Times Before, A Detective Testified

By Paige Skinner,

11 days ago
The suspect accused of killing five people in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs ran a neo-Nazi website and used anti-gay slurs, a police detective...
