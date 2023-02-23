Open in App
Marietta, GA
Highschool Baseball Pro

Marietta, February 23 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

11 days ago

There are 3 high school Baseball⚾ games in Marietta.

The Fellowship Christian School baseball team will have a game with Lassiter High School on February 23, 2023, 14:00:00.

Fellowship Christian School
Lassiter High School
February 23, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball

The Kell High School baseball team will have a game with Pope High School on February 23, 2023, 02:55:01.

Kell High School
Pope High School
February 23, 2023
02:55:01
Junior Varsity Baseball

The North Atlanta High School baseball team will have a game with Pope High School on February 23, 2023, 15:00:00.

North Atlanta High School
Pope High School
February 23, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Baseball
Comments / 0
