More than 200K without power as ice, freezing rain hit Southeast Michigan; DTE says it's 'all hands on deck'

** UPDATE: Level we have not seen in 50 years': Significant ice accumulations leave 680k Michiganders without power after major ice storm snaps trees, brings down powerlines. **

(WWJ) – As rain, ice and snow hit Metro Detroit , hundreds of thousands of people across Southeast Michigan are in the dark Wednesday night.

DTE Energy is reporting more than 210,000 customers are without power, as of 9:25 p.m. due to Wednesday’s treacherous weather, according to the DTE Outage Map. CHECK THE MAP HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Most of the outages are in and around Ann Arbor. Other areas with a number of outages include Wayne and Westland, Detroit's west side, Farmington Hills and downriver near Lincoln Park, Ecorse and Gibraltar.

AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson said as temperatures hover at or below freezing overnight, the number of outages could build throughout the night.

Thompson said shortly after 8 p.m. the precipitation was "coming down harder than it has been," and it was expected to last until about midnight. Light freezing rain is expected to continue into the morning hours.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, St. Clair and Livingston Counties.

Meanwhile, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 160,000 customers without power in other parts of the state, most of which are in Southwest Michigan.

Matt Paul, executive vice president of Distribution Operations for DTE Energy said it’s important for anyone who sees a downed power line to stay away and immediately call it in.

“Do not cross the yellow caution tape. Always assume any wire is live, even if you don’t see it sparking or looking hot. Just move away and call it in,” Paul said.

Downed wires can be reported to 1-800-477-4747 or on the DTE website or app.

Paul told WWJ the weight of just a half an inch of ice on a powerline is "equivalent to having a baby grand piano on that span of wire."

Paul said this storm situation is “all hands on deck” for DTE’s 1,000 line workers and the utility has called in 400 workers from out of state to restore power as quickly as possible. He said 500 trained people are working public safety details.

“I really appreciate everything the men and women are doing out there in some difficult situations to work hard to keep the public safe and restore power as quickly and safely as we can,” Paul said.

DTE officials have not given any precise estimates for power restorations, but Paul said they will know more in the morning after they assess the damage.

“We know it can be frustrating, but we’re out there working 24/7 and we’ll get those estimates in as quickly as we can,” he said.

