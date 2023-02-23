League City, February 23 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

There are 3 high school Baseball⚾ games in League City.
The Pearland High School baseball team will have a game with Clear Springs High School on February 23, 2023, 14:00:00.
The Clear Creek High School baseball team will have a game with Clear Creek High School on February 23, 2023, 14:00:00.
The John Cooper School baseball team will have a game with Bay Area Christian School on February 23, 2023, 14:30:00.
