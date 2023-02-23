Open in App
League City, TX
Highschool Baseball Pro

League City, February 23 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

11 days ago

There are 3 high school Baseball⚾ games in League City.

The Pearland High School baseball team will have a game with Clear Springs High School on February 23, 2023, 14:00:00.

Pearland High School
Clear Springs High School
February 23, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball

The Clear Creek High School baseball team will have a game with Clear Creek High School on February 23, 2023, 14:00:00.

Clear Creek High School
Clear Creek High School
February 23, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Baseball

The John Cooper School baseball team will have a game with Bay Area Christian School on February 23, 2023, 14:30:00.

John Cooper School
Bay Area Christian School
February 23, 2023
14:30:00
Middle School Baseball
