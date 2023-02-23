Innergex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $150 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $62.8 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $669.6 million.

