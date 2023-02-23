Bucs new coordinator is confident! (Guess he hasn’t seen the game tapes)

Though he has never been a play-caller or an offensive coordinator, you’re going to root for Dave Canales. Not just the team he coaches, but the man himself. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — There is something familiar about this man you’ve never met. Something likable, almost reassuring, in his manner and sincerity. Like faraway echoes of a favorite high school civics teacher.

It’s been six days since he was officially announced as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator, and already Dave Canales seems at ease in his shorts and sneakers at the end of a long conference room table. It’s as if the poor man has no idea what he’s gotten himself into.

This is a mess of a job, at least the way it stands today. The Bucs are obscenely above the salary cap, they’ve got a fair number of free agents and no quarterback. The offensive line showed little ability to run-block in 2022, and Tom Brady didn’t seem to have much faith in their ability to pass block, either.

And now it is Canales’ job to bring excitement and consistency to a unit that had very little of either last season.

Is he up to the task? I have no idea. He’s never been an offensive coordinator, never been a play-caller, never worn a bullseye in the middle of his back.

But I can tell you this:

You’re going to root for Dave Canales. Not just the team he coaches, but the man himself.

There’s an endearing quality to him that’s hard to miss. During his news conference Wednesday afternoon, he answered questions with a candor that’s rare in NFL coaching ranks. As if he wanted you to understand where he was coming from, as opposed to keeping you at arm’s length with dismissive cliches.

He was quick to give credit to those he’s worked with, and he did it without sounding perfunctory or smarmy. He told stories, offered glimpses of his personal life and laughed with the ease of a man comfortable in his own shoes.

But it was later, when Canales stepped away from the podium, that his most promising qualities appeared. The kind you often see in successful leaders on the football field and elsewhere.

He was still humble, still appreciative, still honest. But he was also quietly assured.

Almost like a magician who knows the crowd doubts him but is completely confident in his art. Canales has spent 13 years in the NFL preparing for this job,and seems to have filed away every trick, tip, secret and lesson of every coach he’s ever stood beside.

That’s not a guarantee of success, but it is a nice head start.

Let’s face it, the job of offensive coordinator is not easy. They’re often fired when a head coach is dismissed, and they’re often the fall guy instead of the head coach. And in Tampa Bay, the history of the position is usually synced with a laugh track.

Let’s see, there was Jeff Jagodzinkski, who was fired before coaching his first regular-season game in 2009. There was Hank Kuhlmann, who was not allowed to call his own plays in 1991. There was Les Steckel, who set a franchise record for scoring in his one season as offensive coordinator in 2000 and was rewarded with a pink slip. There was John Brunner, who was named “offensive moderator” to get critics off John McKay’s back in 1984 but had little real input.

And then there was Byron Leftwich, who seemed to be Jacksonville’s first choice as head coach last year but chose to come back and get torched in his fourth and final season as Bucs offensive coordinator.

Where does Canales fit in that menagerie?

The bar is pretty low — just getting to 20 points a game would be a step forward — but he seems to have a solid grasp of how he wants to proceed. Instead of a dictionary-sized playbook, he said the Bucs will have a modest number of plays, but they will all come with multiple variations and lots of pre-snap motion. The idea is to confuse defenses so they’re never quite sure what they’re seeing from any one formation.

He also talked about the virtues of running the ball and said the offense would not be built around a quarterback.

Based on everything we saw last year, all those concepts would be welcome ideas for a lot of fans.

“It’s going to be about our tight ends. It’s going to be about our backs. It’s going to be about (receivers) Mike (Evans) and Chris (Godwin) and Russell (Gage),” Canales said. “So it’s really the whole thing when I say system. It’s not so much the plays that are run, but it’s the marriage of the run and pass. It’s the attacking style. We’re going to be in and out of tempos and multiples.

“You plug and play your talent. The plays are the plays, but it’s the system that’s flexible.”

Will it work? Can the Bucs say goodbye to Brady, and somehow get better?

The odds are not good, but Canales seems confident it can be done.

He almost convinced me it was possible.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

