Santa Ana, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with alleged kidnapping suspect in Santa Ana

By KCAL-News Staff,

11 days ago

Police are engaged in a standoff with an alleged kidnapping suspect in Santa Ana.

According to information from Santa Ana Police Department Public Information Officer Maria Lopez, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of W. 11th Street at around 11:15 a.m. after learning that a possible armed suspect had barricaded himself inside of a home.

This happened just an hour after the suspect attempted to enter a number of homes at a mobile home park in Santa Ana.

Officer Lopez said that he successfully entered one home, forcing a person inside to drive him to the location where he is now barricaded.

As a result, they are referring to the incident as a kidnapping, despite the fact that the victim was able to escape from the second location.

While officers continue to talk the suspect out of the home, they do not believe that there are any hostages inside of the location.

As a precaution, Fremont Elementary School was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

