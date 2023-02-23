Open in App
Stockton, CA
The Stockton Record

Winter storm to bring rain, high winds to Stockton through Friday

By Ben Irwin, The Record,

11 days ago
A strong winter storm sweeping in from the northwest is expected to bring cold — but not quite freezing — temperatures, rain, and winds as high as 45 mph to the Stockton area beginning tonight and through Friday.

The National Weather Service, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, expects the brunt of the winter storm to hit Stockton Thursday night with high winds and up to half an inch of rain.

A wind advisory for Stockton is in place from early Thursday through midday Friday. A winter storm warning will be active Thursday night through noon Friday.

The cold front is expected to bring potentially record low-altitude snowfall across California, but as of 2:45 p.m., the National Weather Service no longer forecasts snow storms for Stockton.

Stockton sees snow flurries occasionally, but the last time the city recorded snow accumulation — snow sticking to the ground enough to measure — was in 1976.

