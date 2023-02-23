Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Salinas Californian

Before and after photos show recovery at drought-stricken California reservoir

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXC4A_0kwavBfB00

Recent downpours in critically drought-stricken California have helped to replenish reservoirs – but scientists caution people to not get the wrong impression from images of areas with seemingly abundant amounts of water.

A series of damaging winter storms from December 2022 into January provided some sorely needed resources for farmers, wildlife, and residents – who have faced among the lowest precipitation and lake levels since the 1970s. But it’s unlikely to reverse the region’s decades-long decline in water reserves that supplement surface sources used for irrigation and other purposes, according to NASA.

“The abundant water is expected to recharge the groundwater in the next few months, as we have seen during similar events in 2011 and 2017,” said Pang-Wei Liu, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “However, if the climate pattern is the same as before – dry and hot in summer followed by low precipitation – and the water demands are still high, then we expect the groundwater drawdown will continue.”

Side by side images of one of the two largest reservoirs in the state, Lake Oroville, show the impact of recent winter storms.

Lake Oroville's capacity rose 36% from November and was at 64% capacity as of January 30, or about 111% of the historical average for the time of year, NASA said.

As of this week, levels stood at 115% of the historical average for the date – a notable jump from just 61% in February 2021 and 77% in 2022.

Water crisis in West:Massive reservoir Lake Powell hits historic low water level

'Dead pool' approaches:Western water crisis looms as California complicates critical water deal

The tan fringes around the lakes known as “bathtub rings” – which appear when calcium and other mineral compounds attach to the sandstone during instances of higher water levels – were mostly underwater again by late January.

“Even the wettest wet seasons are simply never enough to make up for the far greater amount of groundwater that California extracts each year,” said Arizona State University Professor Jay Famiglietti.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

What's everyone talking about?Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Over 50 feet of snow dumped on California. Even Disneyland experienced snow
Hesperia, CA3 days ago
Here is where home prices have fallen the most in California
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
Phoenix, AZ26 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Charming Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Beautiful Places in the United States
Sedona, AZ5 days ago
Dog famed for living with coyotes in Nevada desert has emotional reunion with family
Las Vegas, NV19 days ago
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo declares state of emergency over fuel leak in California pipeline supplying Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV22 days ago
Secretive group spends thousands of hours hunting Sonoran Desert for rare cactus in Arizona
Tucson, AZ22 days ago
Feds sue water company for rupture damaging Rocky Mountain National Park — again
Fort Collins, CO5 days ago
California State: Severe winter weather alert for Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks
Hanford, CA9 days ago
California Rain Creates Massive Mushroom Explosion
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona
Petrified Forest National Park, AZ3 days ago
Santa Barbara Wine Country: The Best Places to Eat, Stay and Sip in the Santa Ynez Valley
Santa Barbara, CA8 hours ago
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Palm Springs
Las Vegas, NV7 days ago
The Times podcast: The California Dream in Nevada
Reno, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy