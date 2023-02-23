Two opportunities to learn about upcoming South Kitsap school bond

The South Kitsap School District will offer two events this month to learn about the upcoming Bond. There is one event on Zoom on Saturday, February 25 and one in person meeting on Monday, February 27. Attendees will learn about the projects included in the Bond and what they will mean for the entire South Kitsap community. The same information will be presented at each event and there will be time for questions and answers.

“The Bond we are developing addresses the district sites with the most pressing needs and is based on the work of the Bond Steering Committee, Long Range Facility Planning Committee, and feedback from the South Kitsap Community” stated Superintendent Tim Winter. “It is still early in the development process. We want our community to be informed and involved every step of the way.”

These events are the next stage of community engagement and education in the development of a ballot measure for voter consideration in November 2023. The Bond proposal was developed by the Bond Steering Committee in response to the overall Facility Rebuilding Plan of the Long Range Facility Planning Committee. More information is available on the South Kitsap School District website at https://www.skschools.org/about-us/bond-development-process.

Amy Miller, South Kitsap School District