MSU football offers 2024 Texas top 10, 4-star OL Casey Poe

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Casey Poe of Lindale, Texas announced on Tuesday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He announced the recruiting news via Twitter.

Poe ranks as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 155 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 26 player from the state of Texas.

Poe now holds 20 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports. Some of the more notable programs to extend a scholarship offer to Poe includes Michigan State, Oklahoma, Alabama, TCU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, LSU and Nebraska.

