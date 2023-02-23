Open in App
Destin, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Man charged after deadly kayak incident in Destin Harbor

By Kimber Collins,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u99KY_0kwass0100

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Santa Rosa Beach man is in jail for multiple charges following a deadly kayak incident in Destin Harbor .

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hans Erik Junghann for trespassing and larceny on Monday, Feb. 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9sHA_0kwass0100
Hans Junghann, booked after deadly kayak incident in Destin Harbor

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Junghann was the man with 32-year-old Bethany Grace Newman on Feb. 11, the night she went missing. Officials found Newman’s body in the harbor Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead

Junghann told FWC that he and Newman went kayaking after dark around 6:15 pm on Feb. 11. Junghann said a large boat came through and the kayak overturned in its wave. Junghann said he made it to safety on pylons behind Harbor Docks restaurant and could not find Newman.

EMS took Junghann to a local hospital for injuries before he was booked into Okaloosa County jail on the morning of Feb. 13.

The Destin Harbor is a no-wake zone. FWC is investigating the incident.

Junghann is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail without bond. Additional charges were placed on Junghann on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 including possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession, and use of a stolen credit or debit card, and failure to appear.

Junghann has been booked into Okaloosa County Jail 15 times starting in 2003.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Rosa Beach, FL newsLocal Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Two suspects steal A/C unit from Habitat for Humanity in Santa Rosa Beach
Santa Rosa Beach, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FHP: Man drives drunk with 7-year-old in car, hits sheriff’s deputy
Panama City, FL23 hours ago
Deputies searching for missing teen who didn't return home from Niceville High
Niceville, FL8 hours ago
Man exits U-Haul, jumps from Navarre Beach Causeway
Navarre, FL1 day ago
Surfer injured after crashing into Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier
Pensacola Beach, FL1 day ago
Man who pled guilty to abducting Slocomb teen requests light sentence
Slocomb, AL7 hours ago
Escambia County deputies locate body in Cantonment
Cantonment, FL2 days ago
One man and teen seriously injured in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL3 days ago
PCBPD adds six K-9s to the department
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Heavy equipment will help clean up illegal dump site
Laurel Hill, FL2 days ago
UPDATE: Panama City kidnapping suspect arrested
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on Palafox in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
34-year-old Pensacola woman killed after being hit by truck on Palafox Street
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
FDLE ARREST MARY ESTHER MAN SEVERAL COUNTS
Mary Esther, FL2 days ago
PCPD adds K-9 to the force
Panama City, FL2 days ago
One dead in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL4 days ago
Organized crime heist targets Bay County businesses
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Florida police investigating skeletal remains found in woods
Panama City Beach, FL4 days ago
Police on the lookout for impaired driving
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Fort Walton Beach Police release video of man dragging officer with vehicle
Fort Walton Beach, FL5 days ago
Scottish Festival and Highland Games returns to Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL5 hours ago
UPDATE: Search for sports memorabilia thieves continues
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Missing teenager found by Panama City Police
Panama City, FL4 days ago
50-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs
Defuniak Springs, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy