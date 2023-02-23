Boys basketball: North Jersey highlights from Day 3 of the state tournament

ORADELL – River Dell enjoys double-figure scoring from a handful of players, and that's especially beneficial if one gets in foul trouble.

Four Golden Hawks scored in double digits and the No. 3 seed pulled away in the second half for a 66-46 victory over No. 6 Demarest in Wednesday’s North 1, Group 3 boys basketball quarterfinal.

Hamilton Roth, who got in foul trouble after a strong start, scored a team-high 16, while Andrew Lezaja and Sean Golden scored 15 apiece. Matt Kelleher added 10, two nights after scoring a career-high 29 in the NJSIAA opener.

“When one guy is having a bad night, another guy will step up, and that’s really how it’s been the entire season,” Lezaja said after the Golden Hawks’ sixth consecutive win.

River Dell (21-6) took control in the third, stretching a 26-25 halftime lead to 44-31 after three quarters. Five Golden Hawks contributed at least one basket during that 22-6 spurt, with reserve Jack Carey scoring all six of his points in the third.

“The first half went back and forth, Hamilton got in foul trouble so he couldn’t start the second half, and everyone else stepped up,” said River Dell coach Ron Van Saders, whose team advances to Friday's semifinal at No. 2 Teaneck. “The second half, they started to trap, we hit the open man, got a bunch of layups and handled their pressure very well.”

Demarest (14-12) also had a quartet reach double figures: Zach Schweid scored 12, Brandon Srebnik and Nick Gorenstein had 11 apiece and Marco DeCroce had 10. Gorenstein was the lone Norsemen to make a field goal in the third, though, hitting the first of his trio of 3-pointers.

Elsewhere in North 1, Group 3:

Ramapo: 17 3-pointers

Peyton Seals hit nine of Ramapo’s 17 3-pointers as the top seed and defending champ rolled to an 88-48 win over No. 8 Old Tappan. Seals scored 33 for the Green Raiders (26-3). Chris Cervino hit a handful of treys and scored 17, and Nate Burleson hit a trey and scored 15. Ramapo hosts No. 4 Pascack Valley in Friday’s semifinal.

Teaneck: Tejada a terror

Tyler Tejada had 34 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks to lead No. 2 Teaneck to a 75-67 win over No. 7 Northern Highlands. Mickell Taylor added 18 points and Jarrell Harmitt 10 to help the Highwaymen (22-5) extend their win streak to four.

Pascack Valley: 20 wins

Pascack Valley reached the 20-win mark with a 53-45 victory over Wayne Valley. Jimmy Shea scored 16, Conor Higgins 15 and Christian Vargas 12 for the No. 4 Panthers (20-8). Hudson Devine scored 13, Omar Ali 11 and Andrew Teicher 10 for No. 5 Wayne Valley (16-13).

North 1, Group 1

Cresskill: Under 30

Top-seeded Cresskill held an opponent to under 30 points for the second consecutive game with a 53-28 win over No. 9 Kittatinny. Cody Song scored 16, Omer Tal 11 and Talen Zitomer 10 for the Cougars (17-9). Cresskill will host No. 4 West Caldwell Tech in Friday's semifinal.

Park Ridge: 3-game sweep

Park Ridge defeated Emerson, its NJIC Patriot Division rival, for the third time this season with a 47-35 victory. Sam Fasola hit a quartet of 3-pointers and scored 14, Matt Garito scored 13 and Deron McLaughlin 12 for the No. 2 Owls (18-7). Jeremy Lachman and Michael Dillon scored nine apiece for No. 7 Emerson (13-13). Park Ridge will host No. 3 Paterson Charter in Friday's semifinal.

Paterson Charter: Key second quarter

Giovanny Figueroa led four players in double figures with 14 points as defending champ and No. 3 Paterson Charter defeated No. 6 Kinnelon, 67-43. Deangelo Hibbert and Ka’Juan Gee scored 13 each and Kemar DeGroat had 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Lions (16-6) outscore Kinnelon in the second quarter, 16-4, for a 33-17 halftime lead.

North 2, Group 1

Weehawken: Rematch with Hoboken

Keanu Ray scored 25 to lead No. 3 Weehawken to a 60-47 win over No. 6 Wood-Ridge. Jack Gobel added 12 points as the Indians (21-5) stretched their win streak to four. Ryan Lagrasta scored 23 for Wood-Ridge (13-13). Weehawken advances to Friday’s semifinal at No. 2 Hoboken, which it lost to in the Hudson County tournament.

North Non-Public A

Bergen Catholic: Defending champ

Bergen Catholic opened defense of its State Non-Public A title with a 76-46 victory over Dwight-Englewood. Terry Copeland and Naiim Parrish scored 17 apiece and Brandon Benjamin 14 for the No. 5 Crusaders (20-8). Jackson Burke scored 16 for No. 12 Dwight-Englewood (11-16). Bergen Catholic plays its Friday quarterfinal at No. 4 Seton Hall Prep.

DePaul: Back to .500

Jordan Ghee scored 24 to lead No. 6 DePaul to a 67-60 victory over No. 11 Oratory Prep in the opener. Johnny Cotton scored 18 and Zahmir Pringle 13 for the Spartans (13-13). DePaul will face No. 3 St. Peter's Prep in Friday's quarterfinal.

St. Joseph: Dominant performance

Justin Noelizaire scored 17 and Anthony Pacciarelli hit a quartet of 3-pointers and scored 16 to pace No. 7 St. Joseph to a 71-36 victory over No. 10 Montclair-Kimberley. Jahmir Joseph added nine points as the Green Knights (18-9) stretched their win streak to three games. St. Joseph will play at No. 2 Delbarton in Friday's quarterfinal.

North Non-Public B

Saddle River Day: 4-game win streak

Parker Neuenhaus scored 22 and No. 7 Saddle River Day extended its win streak to four with a 76-47 victory over No. 10 Hawthorne Christian. Richie Machado added 10 points and 10 assists for the Rebels (14-8). Saddle River Day advances to Friday's quarterfinal at No. 2 Gill St. Bernard's.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boys basketball: North Jersey highlights from Day 3 of the state tournament