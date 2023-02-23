Katie Rost begs to come back to ‘RHOP’ after working minimum-wage job: ‘Hire me’
Katie Rost is ready to hold up her champagne glass once again.
The former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 42, revealed that she begged Andy Cohen, who executive produces the franchise, for her job back.
“I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry,” she tweeted Wednesday referring to her 2019 tweets to the host, 54, over her absence from the show’s Season 4 reunion.
“All that stuff. Radio silence.”
She added, “I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a-lot HAS changed. I’m reliable. If they are still casting. Hire me. I’m here. And I’m real. #RHOP for real.”
She also made her initial plea for her job back, saying, “I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work.”
Rost’s latest plea to return to the hit Bravo show comes more than two weeks after she revealed that she was now working a minimum-wage job at Bethesda Co-op, an organic market in Cabin John, Md., after completing rehab.
“Jesus Christ, I started working, like a real job. I just got off of an 8 hour shift working minimum wage,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 3.
“I feel like a real person instead of a reality tv person; I made $14 an hour, … Keepin it real.”
