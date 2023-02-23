Kylie Jenner Reveals Which Sister She Has The Least In Common With After Declaring She Feels 'Very Connected' To Kim Kardashian

mega

Kylie Jenner is spilling the tea when it comes to her famous family . In a new interview, the makeup mogul, 25, revealed which sister is her favorite "right now" — and which sibling she has the least in common with.

" Kim [Kardashian] has changed so much recently," she told Vanity Fair Italy . "We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

The mom-of-two is seemingly referring to her split from Travis Scott , while Kardashian and Kanye West finally reached a divorce settlement in 2022.

"Without a doubt Kendall [Jenner] . You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us," she replied when asked who was the sister she had the least in common with.

The Hulu star — who shares daughter Stormi , 5, and son Aire , 1, with the rapper, 30 — also shared what she's learned from her siblings over the years, as she is the baby of the family.

" Khloé [Kardashian] taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney [Kardashian] , the value of health and the need to not be superficial," she stated. "Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient."

Kylie went on to call her mom, Kris Jenner , "the strongest woman I know."

"From an early age she instilled in us the idea that we could do something great," she gushed. "I don't know how she does it, but she always manages to be perfect, perfect in every moment. As long as I was living at home with her, she was my mom. When I left home, she became my best friend. As far as business is concerned, my mother is my bulldog and my protector. I respect her so much."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie got candid about postpartum depression and how she's handled it.

"I have experienced it, twice. The first time was very difficult, but the second was more manageable," she said. "I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest."

"Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments, you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That's not true," she added.