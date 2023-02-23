SBLive Louisiana Top 25 girls basketball rankings: Action heating up with quarterfinal playoff games

By Mike Coppage

Parkway standout Mikaylah Williams (center) receives her McDonald's All-American Game jersey at a recent game. Photo by Parkway WBB Twitter page

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association girls basketball playoffs are in full swing with the quarterfinals set for this Thursday.

Every school has participated in at least one playoff game after the top four seeds in each of the non-select divisions and the top eight seeds in the select divisions received a first-round bye.

The action will heat up Thursday with matchups such as Liberty vs. John Curtis, Warren Easton vs. St. Thomas More, Hicks vs. Fairview and Zachary vs. Ponchatoula.

Here are the latest SBLive Louisiana Top 25 girls basketball rankings:

1. Lafayette Christian Academy (26-1); previous rank: 1

The top-seeded Knights throttled No. 16 E.D. White, 66-29, on Monday in a Division II select regional game.

Jada Richard led all scorers with 29 points. Eve Alexander, who holds scholarship offers from Nicholls State and Louisiana-Monroe, added 16. Richard scored 23 points as the Knights led, 46-16, at halftime.

Next up: LCA hosts No. 8 Archbishop Hannan (16-13) on Thursday.



2. Parkway (23-1); previous rank: 2

The second-seeded Panthers crushed No. 15 Neville, 66-17, in a Division I non-select regional game on Monday. After Neville scored the opening basket, the Panthers went on a 19-2 run before leading 43-9 at the half.

LSU signee and McDonald's All-American Mikaylah Williams hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Ty'lissa Henderson scored all 17 of her points in the first half. Chloe Larry added 16.

Next up: Parkway hosts No. 7 Natchitoches-Central (23-9) on Thursday in a matchup of District 1-5A programs. The Panthers swept the season series by scores of 70-44 and 66-30.

3. Walker (27-1); previous rank: 3

The top-seeded Wildcats eliminated No. 17 Benton, 49-35, in a Division I non-select regional game on Monday.

Caitlin Travis had three 3-pointers and 17 points as Walker erased an early 12-6 deficit. Arionna Patterson and Kenndi Ard scored 12 points apiece.

Next up: Walker hosts No. 8 Chalmette (21-4) on Thursday. This is the Owls' first trip to the quarterfinals in 29 years.

4. Albany (29-2); previous rank: 4

The second-seeded Hornets handled No. 15 Ellender, 70-38, in a Division II non-select regional game on Monday.

Albany held Ellender scoreless for the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter. Players to watch include Jameisha Williams and Aubrey Hoyt.

Next up: Albany hosts No. 7 West Feliciana (24-5) on Thursday.

5. Wossman (27-2); previous rank: 5

The top-seeded Wildcats topped No. 17 Abbeville (66-33) in a Division II non-select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include 6-foot-3 junior center Brittany Burton, 6-0 sophomore guard Ramiah Augerson, junior guard Da'Naya Ross and sophomore guard Anyra Wilson.

Next up: Wossman hosts No. 8 Bastrop (23-7) on Thursday.

6. Ponchatoula (24-8); previous rank: 6

The fifth-seeded Green Wave advanced with wins against No. 28 Central Lafourche (77-58) and No. 12 Thibodaux (68-33) in the Division I non-select bracket.

Libby Thompson and Alyssa Hillard each scored 18 points as the Green Wave led, 44-13, at the half. Taylor Jackson and Lilliana Bush added 12 points apiece for the reigning Class 5A state champions.

Next up: at No. 4 Zachary (25-5) on Thursday.

7. Lafayette (20-5); previous rank: 7

The second-seeded Lions took down District 3-5A rival Carencro, 54-33, in a Division I select regional game on Monday. Players to watch include South Alabama signee Chrysta Narcisse, South Alabama volleyball signee Dalayla Blackwell, 6-foot-2 center Grace Paul and guard Kira Johnson.

Next up: Lafayette hosts No. 7 Huntington (24-6) on Thursday. Huntington advanced with a 66-35 win against No. 10 Acadiana, another 3-5A program.

8. Barbe (25-4); previous rank: 8

The third-seeded Buccaneers held off No. 19 Haughton, 57-50, in a Division I non-select regional game on Monday.

Mikaylah Manley scored 26 points with eight rebounds and three steals. Areil Williams added 20 points.

Next up: Barbe hosts No. 11 East St. John (22-8) on Thursday.

9. Amite (24-4); previous rank: 9

The second-seeded Warriors topped No. 15 Doyle, 59-39, in a Division III non-select regional game on Monday.

The Warriors are powered by the one-two scoring punch of junior guards Hai'ley Brumfield (19 ppg) and Miracle Irving (16).

Next up: Amite hosts District 7-3A rival Bogalusa (12-9) on Thursday. The Warriors swept the season series by scores of 83-51 and 64-44.

10. John Curtis (19-2); previous rank: 10

The top-seeded Patriots advanced past No. 17 C.E. Byrd by a 79-41 margin in a Division I select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Heaven Jordan, Imani Daniel and Chikea Desdunes.

Next up: John Curtis hosts No. 9 Liberty Magnet (19-9) on Thursday.

11. Fairview (36-6); previous rank: 11

The top-seeded Panthers routed No. 17 Summerfield, 63-28, in a Division V non-select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include sophomores Reesie Jinks and Ella Reeves and senior Bella Smith.

Next up: Fairview hosts No. 8 Hicks on Thursday. Hicks (25-10) claimed a 76-60 win against Fairview in December at Hicks.

12. Hathaway (30-4); previous rank: 12

The second-seeded Hornets thumped No. 15 Hornbeck, 81-48, in a Division V non-select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Sienna Guidry and Lamiyah Sanchez.

Next up: Hathaway hosts No. 7 Anacoco (24-11) on Thursday. Hathaway defeated Anacoco, 43-27, in December.

13. Southern Lab (24-7); previous rank: 13

The top-seeded reigning Division IV champions trounced No. 17 Covenant Christian, 69-17, in a regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Kinsley James, Shaila Forman, Madison Alcerro, Ariel Leatherwood and Asia Patin.

Next up: Southern Lab hosts No. 8 Delta Charter (20-8) on Thursday.

14. Vandebilt Catholic (20-2); previous rank: 14

The second-seeded Terriers beat No. 15 Cabrina, 54-20, in a Division II select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Makayla and Makensie Charles and 5-foot-11 freshman Journee Johnson.

Next up: Vandebilt Catholic hosts No. 7 Buckeye (22-9) on Thursday.

15. Zachary (25-5); previous rank: 15

The fourth-seeded Broncos defeated No. 13 Destrehan, 80-57, in a Division I non-select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Talyn Thomas, Brya Raymond, Alissa O'Dell, M'Laya Roberts, Reese Quibodeaux and Tiarra McPipe.

Next up: Zachary hosts No. 5 Ponchatoula (24-8) on Thursday.

16. St. Thomas More (23-5); previous rank: 16

The third-seeded Cougars eliminated No. 14 Alexandria, 44-35, in a Division I select regional game on Monday.

STM had a balanced offensive effort with Camille Hebert scoring 12 points, followed by LSU volleyball signee AC Froehlich (11), Blaire McCauley (9) and Brynnan Boyd (7).

Next up: STM hosts No. 6 Warren Easton (22-6) on Thursday.

17. Scotlandville (21-8); previous rank: 18

The fourth-seeded Hornets outlasted No. 2 Edna Karr, 49-41, in a Division I select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Kamiera McDonald, Trinitee Whitaker, Jania Anderson, Mia Shepherd and K'Myria Bowie.

Next up: Scotlandville hosts No. 5 Ben Franklin (27-5) on Thursday.

18. Liberty Magnet (19-9); previous rank: 19

The ninth-seeded Patriots ousted No 8 Dominican, 54-39, following a 60-34 first-round win against No. 24 Southwood in the Division I select bracket. Liberty outscored Dominican, 26-3, in the fourth quarter.

Quiana Lavergne scored 16 points with Whitney Hart adding 15.

Next up: at No. 1 John Curtis (19-2) on Thursday.

19. LaGrange (21-8); previous rank: 20

The fifth-seeded Gators bounced No. 28 Pearl River (61-30) and No. 21 Leesville (46-43) from the Division II non-select bracket.

Katelynn Wilson's 3-pointer with a minute remaining gave the Gators the lead for good over Leesville, a District 3-4A foe that beat LaGrange, 53-46, during the regular season.

Next up: at No. 4 South Beauregard (23-7) on Thursday. South Beauregard downed the Gators, 44-30, in Ragley in December.

20. Northwood-Lena (20-6); previous rank: 21

The second-seeded Gators mauled No. 19 Riverside Academy, 80-19, in a Division IV select regional game on Monday.

Rhianna Battles' 21 points led a contingent of five double-digit scorers.

Next up: Northwood hosts No. 7 Cedar Creek (23-5) on Thursday.

21. St. Louis Catholic (25-6); previous rank: 22

The third-seeded Saints defeated No. 19 Booker T. Washington-Shreveport, 76-63, in a Division II select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Gabbie Link and Louisiana Tech signee Paris Guillory, who combined for 60 points versus BTW.

Next up: St. Louis hosts No. 6 De La Salle (23-13) on Thursday.

22. South Beauregard (23-7); previous rank: 23

The fourth-seeded Knights eliminated No. 13 Carroll, 72-57, in a Division II non-select regional game on Monday.

Players to watch include Jalyn Williams, Raelyn Hunter and Kenzie Hudler.

Next up: South Beauregard hosts No. 5 LaGrange on Thursday.

23. Huntington (24-6); previous rank: 25 (tie with Brusly)

The seventh-seeded Raiders smashed No. 10 Acadiana, 66-35, in a Division I select regional game on Monday.

The Raiders have won 13 of their last 14 games, with the only loss over that stretch coming to Waker.

Next up: at No. 2 Lafayette (20-5) on Thursday.

24. Brusly (28-6); previous rank: 25 (tie with Huntington)

The third-seeded Panthers beat No. 19 Northwest, 55-43, in a Division III non-select regional game on Monday.

Tia Anderson scored 14 of her 28 points in the first quarter.

Next up: Brusly hosts No. 22 Jennings (12-16) on Thursday.

25. Warren Easton (22-8); previous rank (NR)

The sixth-seeded Eagles edged No. 11 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 48-46, in a Division I select regional game on Monday.

Next up: Easton will go for its ninth straight win on Thursday at No. 3 St. Thomas More (23-5).

Next Four Up (random order): East St. John (22-8), Rosepine (26-7), Ben Franklin (27-5), Peabody (23-7)

Dropped Out: No. 17 Denham Springs, No. 20 St. Amant