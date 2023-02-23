Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Vote Now: Who is the Best 100m Male Sprinter in Georgia High School Track?

By Darren Nichols,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utfkI_0kwanESK00

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OK, these guys are all fast, that's a given.

Of course the quest of every great sprinter is to go a little faster every time out. As these runners get stronger, refine their technique and refine their competitive skills, personal records fall and they get better and better at their craft.

So who is the best 100m sprinter in Georgia? We want you to help us decide. Vote for one of the nominees listed below so we know your opinion.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

Nelson’s PR of 10.28 in the 100m was first amongst all Georgia sprinters and he had a top 20 time in the nation. The speedster did all this is just his junior season and will look to increase his PR and hopefully take home a State Title in the 100m.

Dwight Phillips, Pebblebrook

Phillips may not have had the faster PR between Chris Nelson and himself, but he did what needed to be done when it mattered most. The Pebblebrook star ran his PR of 10.43 in the 7A State Championship to upset Nelson and claim the title for himself. He will look to double up on that trophy in his junior campaign.

Jace Coleman, Stephenson

Coleman had the sixth fastest time in the state amongst all 100m sprinters last season at 10.44 and is projected to have the third fastest time this season. The Stephenson standout competed in the 4A State Championship and placed second and with his former competition having graduated, he is looking to take home gold this year.

Kamron Mikell, Statesboro

Mikell was the second fastest sophomore in the state last season. He ran a PR of 10.50 and turned a lot of heads. His coming out party was when he displayed his speed on the biggest stage in the 6A State Championship and placed third.

Samari Dowdy, Sol C Johnson

The Speedster out of Savannah ran the ninth fastest 100m in the state with a time of 10.48. He placed second at the 3A State Championships and is projected to be the fastest in 3A this season.

Zion Ragins, Jones County

Ragins set his season record in last year’s State Championship with a time of 10.53. The sophomore came in first place and has his eyes set on a repeat and the fastest time in the state this year.

Luke Blanchard, Dalton

Blanchard’s PR last year was 11.26. You can tell he has put in the work over the offseason. In his first meet this year he already has a new PR of 10.66 and currently the fastest amongst all sprinters that have competed.

Carl Murray, North Atlanta

Murray ran his PR of 10.52 in last year’s 6A State Championship coming in fourth place. The senior had the 13th fastest time in the state last season.

Ahmad Carter, Perry

Carter is the lone freshman to make this list. The reason is because he was the fastest freshman in Georgia last season with a time of 10.68, which is super impressive being a year removed from middle school.

John Robinson IV, King’s Ridge Christian

Robinson IV was a blur to his competition last season in 1A-Private. His PR of 10.58 in the State Championship was far and away the fastest, with second place coming in at 10.81. Robinson IV will look to win back-to-back titles in his senior year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Alvin Henderson, nation's No. 2 running back, has high praise for Alabama visit, planning Oregon, USC trips
Tuscaloosa, AL5 hours ago
Cherokee stuns Norcross, advances to first state final in 41 years
Canton, GA22 hours ago
Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 prospect, connects with Georgia pledge Peyton Woodyard during California trip
Athens, GA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeSoto dominates Pearland in 6A state semifinals, eyes third straight UIL girls basketball state title
Desoto, TX1 day ago
Photos/Video: Lipan claims Texas 2A state girls basketball championship
Lipan, TX3 hours ago
Legendary Oklahoma boys basketball coach Scott Hines and his son Cameron cherishing every moment together
Fort Cobb, OK2 days ago
With Class A title triumph, Seiling girls claim sixth state championship in eight years
Seiling, OK21 hours ago
Watch: Dougherty Valley's Ryan Beasley interview after final prep game; Gritty comeback try to St. Joseph falls short
San Ramon, CA6 hours ago
Lafayette Christian girls earn right to "three-peat" as state champions
Saint Louis, MO20 hours ago
Photos: It's another date night in the WIAA Class 3A girls basketball title game ... three seasons running
Kirkland, WA1 day ago
Jaime Ffrench, 5-star wide receiver, on Alabama Crimson Tide visit: 'It was perfect'
Tuscaloosa, AL22 hours ago
San Antonio Clark beats Coppell with buzzer-beating 3-pointer to advance to 6A UIL Girls Basketball State Championship
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Look: Lincoln beats Cleveland for trip to 6A boys basketball state tournament (highlights)
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Texas high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 UIL boys regional tournament matchups, game times
Austin, TX2 days ago
Curtain call: Curtis closes show by winning back-to-back WIAA 4A boys basketball state championships
Olympia, WA17 hours ago
‘Lincoln basketball.’ Cardinals get final word against rival Cleveland, sending Seely-Roberts family to another state tournament — this time in 6A
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Prediction: LSU Tigers to complete flip of newly-decommitted ACC pledge
Baton Rouge, LA10 hours ago
Mauldin girls are young but they’re SCHSL 5-A state champions
Mauldin, SC13 hours ago
Streak-busters: Lafayette girls end John Curtis Christian's title run in Division I select championship game
Lafayette, LA21 hours ago
Wellpinit's journey to Class 1B boys basketball title: 'We've been talking about this since we were little kids'
Wellpinit, WA5 hours ago
Get ready for Round 4: Olympia downs Mount Si to set up WIAA Class 4A championship bout with Curtis
Olympia, WA1 day ago
Florida boys basketball Class 4A/3A state finals recap: Mater Lakes wins first ever state championship in rout of The Villages
Lakeland, FL21 hours ago
Photos: Tennessee Rainwater, Brynn McGaughy - 'B' basketball's biggest names - lead teams to WIAA championships
Davenport, WA4 hours ago
Mission accomplished: Parkway girls get revenge on Ponchatoula by claiming Division I non-select championship
Ponchatoula, LA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy