Vote Now: Who is the Best 100m Male Sprinter in Georgia High School Track?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OK, these guys are all fast, that's a given.

Of course the quest of every great sprinter is to go a little faster every time out. As these runners get stronger, refine their technique and refine their competitive skills, personal records fall and they get better and better at their craft.

So who is the best 100m sprinter in Georgia? We want you to help us decide. Vote for one of the nominees listed below so we know your opinion.

Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

Nelson’s PR of 10.28 in the 100m was first amongst all Georgia sprinters and he had a top 20 time in the nation. The speedster did all this is just his junior season and will look to increase his PR and hopefully take home a State Title in the 100m.

Dwight Phillips, Pebblebrook

Phillips may not have had the faster PR between Chris Nelson and himself, but he did what needed to be done when it mattered most. The Pebblebrook star ran his PR of 10.43 in the 7A State Championship to upset Nelson and claim the title for himself. He will look to double up on that trophy in his junior campaign.

Jace Coleman, Stephenson

Coleman had the sixth fastest time in the state amongst all 100m sprinters last season at 10.44 and is projected to have the third fastest time this season. The Stephenson standout competed in the 4A State Championship and placed second and with his former competition having graduated, he is looking to take home gold this year.

Kamron Mikell, Statesboro

Mikell was the second fastest sophomore in the state last season. He ran a PR of 10.50 and turned a lot of heads. His coming out party was when he displayed his speed on the biggest stage in the 6A State Championship and placed third.

Samari Dowdy, Sol C Johnson

The Speedster out of Savannah ran the ninth fastest 100m in the state with a time of 10.48. He placed second at the 3A State Championships and is projected to be the fastest in 3A this season.

Zion Ragins, Jones County

Ragins set his season record in last year’s State Championship with a time of 10.53. The sophomore came in first place and has his eyes set on a repeat and the fastest time in the state this year.

Luke Blanchard, Dalton

Blanchard’s PR last year was 11.26. You can tell he has put in the work over the offseason. In his first meet this year he already has a new PR of 10.66 and currently the fastest amongst all sprinters that have competed.

Carl Murray, North Atlanta

Murray ran his PR of 10.52 in last year’s 6A State Championship coming in fourth place. The senior had the 13th fastest time in the state last season.

Ahmad Carter, Perry

Carter is the lone freshman to make this list. The reason is because he was the fastest freshman in Georgia last season with a time of 10.68, which is super impressive being a year removed from middle school.

John Robinson IV, King’s Ridge Christian

Robinson IV was a blur to his competition last season in 1A-Private. His PR of 10.58 in the State Championship was far and away the fastest, with second place coming in at 10.81. Robinson IV will look to win back-to-back titles in his senior year.