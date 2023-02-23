Open in App
Mansfield, TX
See more from this location?
Highschool Baseball Pro

Mansfield, February 23 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

11 days ago

There are 3 high school Baseball⚾ games in Mansfield.

The Martin High School - Arlington baseball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on February 23, 2023, 12:00:00.

Martin High School - Arlington
Lake Ridge High School
February 23, 2023
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball

The Waxahachie High School baseball team will have a game with Legacy High School on February 23, 2023, 13:28:00.

Waxahachie High School
Legacy High School
February 23, 2023
13:28:00
Freshman Baseball

The Waxahachie High School baseball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on February 23, 2023, 15:25:00.

Waxahachie High School
Lake Ridge High School
February 23, 2023
15:25:00
Freshman Baseball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arlington, TX newsLocal Arlington, TX
Arlington, March 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
Arlington, TX31 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy