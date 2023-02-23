Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Comptroller to audit NYCHA repair ticket trouble, evictions

By Henry Rosoff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoTfk_0kwakm5r00

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Some of the city’s roughly half-million public housing residents are getting to investigate the New York City Public Housing Authority, sort of.

City Comptroller Brad Lander will audit why repair tickets often get closed with nothing being done, and why eviction rates are rising in certain public housing developments.

He is undertaking the audits at the behest of a committee of public housing residents who made the recommendations.

“We wanted to match the hard work of our auditors with the wisdom of New York residents,” Lander said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly repair ticket trouble rose to the top, Lander’s office will now investigate

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

“What oversight does NYCHA do of contractors hired for repair work? How did the contractors get hired? How do they get evaluated, and are there any consequences for the ones that do not do the work so they won’t get hired again?” Lander said.

It is one of two investigations Lander’s team will undertake immediately producing recommendations for improving public housing.

The other investigation is looking at the quote, “how have eviction rates changed at NYCHA developments under RAD/PACT?”

Essentially these are public-private partnerships designed to unlock federal dollars for comprehensive repairs.

But there have been persistent reports of evictions spiking in public housing put under these private management companies and committee members flagged this for the Comptroller to audit.

There is no timeline for these two audits, but they typically take several months.

The recommendations for change that will be produced are not legally enforceable, but residents can use these reports to create political pressure on the City Council and the Mayor to bring changes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
E-bike battery sparks 5-alarm fire in the Bronx: FDNY
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
NYC Council to vote on bills to fight e-bike battery fires
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC quadrupling illegal dumping citations as part of crackdown
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PIX on Politics talks FDNY leadership, Mayor Adam’s comments, NJ Transit and more
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Looking into the state of the FDNY with Commissioner Kavanagh
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Flushing residents protest casino plans near Citi Field in Queens
Queens, NY2 days ago
NYC Council approves new lithium-ion battery safety standards
New York City, NY3 days ago
Astoria Pool will be closed for entire summer
Queens, NY3 days ago
NYC DOT held virtual workshop to talk Brooklyn-Queens Expressway proposals
New York City, NY2 days ago
Hoboken mayor wants Veolia North America investigated following water main break
Hoboken, NJ3 days ago
Mayor Adams makes controversial church and state comments
New York City, NY8 hours ago
New program provides hearing screenings for NYC immigrant children
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Woman, 21, followed and raped in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
Number of marijuana dispensary licenses in NY will double to 300, officials say
New York City, NY3 days ago
NJ man shot to death in Jersey City: officials
Jersey City, NJ2 hours ago
Two more NYC club druggings ruled homicides: medical examiner
New York City, NY2 days ago
Brick work on Chinatown building partially detaches, in danger of collapsing: DOB
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Rep. George Santos under investigation by House Ethics panel
New York City, NY2 days ago
New NYC Council bill would cover child care for kids 6 weeks to 5 years old
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC to add more safe injection sites as part of mental health push, Adams says
New York City, NY3 days ago
3 years of COVID in NY: Where does the state stand?
New York City, NY4 days ago
Rep. George Santos introduced his first bill in Congress
New York City, NY1 day ago
Fatal double shooting in Newark: police
Newark, NJ22 hours ago
Hoboken boil water advisory ends after water main break wreaks havoc
Hoboken, NJ3 days ago
1 killed, 2 injured in plane crash on Long Island: officials
Farmingdale, NY4 hours ago
Nonprofit NY bakery that employs adults with special needs looks for permanent home
Nyack, NY2 days ago
‘We’re not ready’ for ‘tranq’ in NYC, addiction expert says
New York City, NY3 days ago
See first images of ‘The Coney,’ the proposed casino for Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Two women attacked from behind by group in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy