Comptroller to audit NYCHA repair ticket trouble, evictions

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Some of the city’s roughly half-million public housing residents are getting to investigate the New York City Public Housing Authority, sort of.

City Comptroller Brad Lander will audit why repair tickets often get closed with nothing being done, and why eviction rates are rising in certain public housing developments.

He is undertaking the audits at the behest of a committee of public housing residents who made the recommendations.

“We wanted to match the hard work of our auditors with the wisdom of New York residents,” Lander said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly repair ticket trouble rose to the top, Lander’s office will now investigate

“What oversight does NYCHA do of contractors hired for repair work? How did the contractors get hired? How do they get evaluated, and are there any consequences for the ones that do not do the work so they won’t get hired again?” Lander said.

It is one of two investigations Lander’s team will undertake immediately producing recommendations for improving public housing.

The other investigation is looking at the quote, “how have eviction rates changed at NYCHA developments under RAD/PACT?”

Essentially these are public-private partnerships designed to unlock federal dollars for comprehensive repairs.

But there have been persistent reports of evictions spiking in public housing put under these private management companies and committee members flagged this for the Comptroller to audit.

There is no timeline for these two audits, but they typically take several months.

The recommendations for change that will be produced are not legally enforceable, but residents can use these reports to create political pressure on the City Council and the Mayor to bring changes.

