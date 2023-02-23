Change location
See more from this location?
Florida State
alachuachronicle.com
Attorney General Moody Petitions Court to Vacate Injunction of Law Prohibiting State Funds from Flowing to Planned Parenthood in Light of Dobbs Decision
11 days ago
11 days ago
Press release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Attorney General Ashley...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0