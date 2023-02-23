Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
ktoo.org

Alaska House censures Rep. Eastman for comments about the economic ‘benefit’ of child abuse deaths

By James Brooks, Alaska Beacon,

11 days ago
The Alaska House of Representatives voted almost unanimously Wednesday to reprimand Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, for speculating the state could financially benefit if child abuse...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy