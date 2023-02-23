Open in App
Plano, TX
See more from this location?
Highschool Baseball Pro

Plano, February 23 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

11 days ago

There are 4 high school Baseball⚾ games in Plano.

The Wylie East High School baseball team will have a game with Plano Senior High School on February 23, 2023, 08:00:00.

Wylie East High School
Plano Senior High School
February 23, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball

The Independence High School baseball team will have a game with Plano East Senior High School on February 23, 2023, 10:00:00.

Independence High School
Plano East Senior High School
February 23, 2023
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball

The Hebron High School baseball team will have a game with Plano Senior High School on February 23, 2023, 14:00:00.

Hebron High School
Plano Senior High School
February 23, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball

The Lewisville High School baseball team will have a game with Plano East Senior High School on February 23, 2023, 14:00:00.

Lewisville High School
Plano East Senior High School
February 23, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Baseball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arlington, March 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
Arlington, TX29 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy