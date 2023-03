Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says Rodney “Lucky” Williams is in custody in Los Angeles, California.

They said officials arrested him without incident, he had a revolver in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Williams is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder for the January 5th murders of Harry Leroy McElfresh and Tiffany Sheets Culkins.

The other suspect in the case, Roger Jackson Jr, was arrested on January 13th.

Two dead in Turley homicide

