President Joe Biden Labeled A 'Dummy' After Not Following Walking Directions On Red Carpet In Poland: 'Embarrassment To Our Country'

President Joe Biden was called out for not following instructions while at an event in Poland on Monday, February 20.

The politician, 80, was seen looking at a military honor guard alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda outside the Presidential Palace.

The two walked down the red carpet, but Biden kept moving off of it — and fans couldn't help but laugh at the awkward moment.

"Oh FFS! Biden can't even follow simple walking directions while inspecting the Guard of Honor in Warsaw, Poland. You're supposed to stay ON the red carpet dummy!!" one person wrote.

But one Twitter user pointed out that both the presidents walked off the carpet, to which someone said, "Yeah, to save Joe the embarrassment. The guide literally points to the carpet hoping Joe would get back on it, but NOPE!" while another said, "He's playing follow the leader."

"Guys trying to teach Biden how he's supposed to walk on the red carpet and it's not working!" another quipped.

A fourth person fumed , "What an embarrassment to our country, watching a dementia patient being paraded around like a toddler! The world thinks we're idiots!"

Meanwhile, some stuck up for the Pennsylvania native.

NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel said Biden is "showing a lot of stamina " while visiting Europe. "A secret visit to a warzone. Two ten hour train trips. A major speech in Poland. The travel alone would be exhausting," Engel wrote.

"At least he didn't trip and fall," another said.

As OK! previously reported, people have given Biden flak for visiting Ukraine over the Ohio train derailment, including Donald Trump .

"This hasn't been done in two years ... nobody has seen anything like it. Even now, you have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help," the 76-year-old pointed out earlier this week. "I was very proud to say I announced I was going to Ohio ... FEMA said, I am not going to give him anything . The Biden administration said we are not going to give him anything, and then I announced I am going. Please sit down, we'll be here for a while. What do we have to do?"