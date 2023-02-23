Lakers Injury Report: Health Updates On 2 LA Stars For Warriors Game Thursday

Which Lakers will suit up tomorrow?

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be available to help push this new-look LA club to the postseason as soon as Thursday.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic , LA's two best players are currently listed as probable to play in something of a must-win game against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow.

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times writes that James did not attend practice today for LA, but everyone else worked out. This does not appear to preclude his actual availability for tomorrow.

James is dealing with a right hand contusion that he suffered in the first half of Sunday's insanely boring All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. He's also still grappling with the sore left foot that has pestered him for months. Davis, as we know all too well, seemingly gets hurt every other time he lands after a dunk, layup or rebound. He is still recovering from a right foot stress injury that cost him five-and-a-half weeks of action.

If both stars are able to suit up (and if there are no other injuries), this will mark only the second game thus far where every key rotation player on this totally-reshaped Lakers roster will have been available to play for Los Angeles. The first such contest was a 120-102 pre-All Star Game blowout of a Zion Williamson-free New Orleans Pelicans club .

Golden State is already missing All-Star point guard and reigning 2022 Finals MVP Stephen Curry, out with a major left leg injury, and seems likely to be without starting small forward Andrew Wiggins, who is dealing with an undefined personal issue at present.

