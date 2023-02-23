Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at South Carolina

The Crimson Tide looks for its 14th conference win of the season at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

The Alabama Crimson Tide had its way with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, rolling to a 108-59 victory at Coleman Coliseum.

Now the Crimson Tide heads back on the road to Columbia for a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks .

It is the penultimate away game of the season for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is still in a tight race for the SEC regular season title, leading Texas A&M by just one game with four contests to go.

That race continues for Alabama at Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday night.

Live Updates

Refresh your page regularly for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Overtime

Are you kidding me? Brandon Miller again. 41 points — and yet another go-ahead basket to answer Meechie Johnson's. Under a second for the Gamecocks.

Alabama 78 | South Carolina 76 | OT

Brandon Miller with a go-ahead bucket in the paint. Timeout Gamecocks.

Alabama 76 | South Carolina 74 | 0:29 OT

Second Half

END OF REGULATION: Alabama 68 | South Carolina 68

Brandon Miller takes it to the basket and ties the game. We're going to overtime.

Jacobi Wright hits a go-ahead jump shot to put the Gamecocks up two. Nate Oats will draw up a play here.

South Carolina 68 | Alabama 66 | 0:14 2nd

Going down to the wire in Columbia. 6-0 run for the Gamecocks has them back ahead at the final media timeout.

South Carolina 62 | Alabama 59 | 3:37 2nd

The Crimson Tide has the lead back again. Mark Sears with a big three. Important eight minutes ahead.

Alabama 54 | South Carolina 51 | 7:59 2nd

Brandon Miller will go to the line for three after the media timeout. Since the hot start, the Crimson Tide has gone ice cold again.

South Carolina 47 | Alabama 44 | 11:29 2nd

Alabama is being too careless with the ball. Missing scoring opportunities because of bad passes.

First media timeout of the half — and the Crimson Tide already has the lead back. Brandon Miller is scorching hot, scoring 10 points in the first 4:14 of the second frame. He's up to 25 on the night.

Alabama 41 | South Carolina 40 | 15:46 2nd

First Half

+/− Winners and Losers at the Half:

Nimari Burnett: +7



Charles Bediako: +6



Brandon Miller: +3

Dom Welch: -9



Rylan Griffen: -7



Jahvon Quinerly: -6

First Half Box Score

HALFTIME: South Carolina 35 | Alabama 31

Well, that couldn't have gone better for the Gamecocks — and they cap it off with a half-court shot at the horn. Brandon Miller isn't fazed by the outside noise, scoring 15 points in the first half. Rest of the team needs to show up.

The game just turned off for an Arby's advertisement. You cannot make these things up.

That's the seventh turnover for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is fighting. Got to give the Gamecocks a lot of credit — they're playing well and with a lot of energy.

South Carolina 29 | Alabama 25 | 3:30 1st

I think Brandon Miller is ready to play.

The Crimson Tide hasn't made a field goal in six minutes. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks have made 10 of 16 attempts so far tonight.

South Carolina 22 | Alabama 16 | 7:52 1st

Nate Oats timeout. Another 7-0 run for the Gamecocks has them ahead by seven points now. They've made seven consecutive field goals.

South Carolina 22 | Alabama 15 | 8:32 1st

GG Jackson starting to heat up for the Gamecocks. He's up to seven points already. Five points and two rebounds for Brandon Miller.

Alabama 13 | South Carolina 11 | 11:57 1st

Slow start for the Crimson Tide — rather understandably. Hayden Brown will look to omplete the 3-point play after the media timeout.

Alabama 7 | South Carolina 6 | 15:41 1st

Temple and Cincinnati are going to overtime. No. 2 Alabama and South Carolina is currently on ESPNews.

Every time Brandon Miller touches the basketball, boos rain down from the crowd.

First basket of the game goes to Charles Bediako.

Pregame

Starting Lineup for Alabama:

Mark Sears



Jaden Bradley



Brandon Miller



Noah Clowney



Charles Bediako

Tonight's Officials:

Tony Greene



Doug Shows



Jeb Hartness

Tipoff is now scheduled for 8:10 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

How to Watch Alabama at South Carolina

Who : No. 2 Alabama (23-4, 13-1 SEC) at South Carolina (10-17, 3-11 SEC)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where : Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

TV : ESPN2

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads, 33-16

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks played at Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 26, 2022.

Five scored in double figures for Alabama, including 21 points from Jaden Shackelford.

That marked the seventh straight win for the Crimson Tide over South Carolina.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated Georgia from start to finish, winning 108-59.

It was the largest margin of victory for Alabama over the Bulldogs in the history of meetings between the two programs.

Brandon Miller scored 21 points in 21 minutes while Nick Pringle came off the bench to finish with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Last Time Out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks picked up a wire-to-wire victory at LSU on Saturday.

South Carolina hit a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Four of the Gamecocks' starters combined for 74 of the team's 82 points.

Alabama Leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (18.7 PPG)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller (8.0 RPG)

Assists: Jaden Bradley, Jahvon Quinerly (3.5 APG)

South Carolina Leaders:

Scoring: Gregory "GG" Jackson II (15.3 PPG)

Rebounding: Gregory "GG" Jackson II (6.1 RPG)

Assists: Meechie Johnson (3.5 APG)

About Alabama:

For the second time in the last three seasons, Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats was named to the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year (Finished in the top 4 in 2021)

Alabama has posted five wins over top-25 opponents in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, going 10-6 over the span

Alabama is 14-13 against AP Top 25 teams during Nate Oats’ tenure

The Crimson Tide is the first SEC team to score 100 points versus three conference opponents since the 1997-98 Arkansas team

Alabama has won 11 SEC games by double digits, tying the program record set by the 1955-56 team

Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top-25 Poll, the highest ranking in program history this late into the season

The Crimson Tide is one of three schools (Houston and Kansas) to rank in the top 15 in both defense adjusted efficiency (No. 3) and in offense adjusted efficiency (No. 13) according to KenPom

Brandon Miller became the third freshman and the fastest freshman in program history to score 500 points in a single season (27 games), surpassing Collin Sexton (28 games) and James “Hollywood” Robinson (30 games)

Miller is the only player in Division I to score 505 points, record 215 rebounds and make 80 three-pointers this season

Alabama’s freshmen have scored 51.8 percent (1,167 points) of the Tide’s scoring this season led by Miller’s 18.7 points per game

The Tide’s defense has prevented any conference opponent from scoring 69 points or more in any SEC game this season

About South Carolina:

Head coach Lamont Paris was a part of the Wisconsin coaching staff that made seven straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Included in that stretch was a National Championship Game appearance (2015), Final Four (2014) and four Sweet 16s (2011-12, 2016-17).

Josh Gray is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game over his last nine outings. He leads the team with 10+ rebounds in six games (five in SEC play)

Highly touted freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II is currently one of three freshmen in the country averaging at least 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Alabama’s Brandon Miller (18.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg) and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (15.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg) is the only other players on the list.

Gregory “GG” Jackson II ranks No. 6 in the nation among all freshmen scoring 15.2 points per game

South Carolina is 0-7 this season when scoring 59 points or less. The team is also 3-15 when trailing at the half as opposed to 6-2 when leading at the break

This new-look Gamecock squad features eight new players (four transfers and four freshman) headlined by Jackson, the highest rated recruit in program history (recruit rankings started in early 2000s). He joined former Carolina standout PJ Dozier (2015-17) as the only five-star signees in program history.

