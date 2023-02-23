College campus closes in Oakhurst through Monday as winter storm arrives

State Center college students who attend classes in Oakhurst will be going online Thursday and Friday as a winter storm threatens to drop snow in the Sierra foothills.

In an email sent out Wednesday afternoon from the community college district, Chancellor Carol Goldsmith cited a winter storm warning that could drop snow levels as low 1,000 feet and said faculty and students were approved for remote learning sessions.

The email also advised students who live in or near Oakhurst and commute to the district’s Madera or Fresno campuses to contact their instructors if they live in an area impacted by the storm.

“Your safety is our top priority,” the message stressed.