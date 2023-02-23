Open in App
Oakhurst, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Fresno Bee

College campus closes in Oakhurst through Monday as winter storm arrives

By Jim Guy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l97VH_0kwada2I00

State Center college students who attend classes in Oakhurst will be going online Thursday and Friday as a winter storm threatens to drop snow in the Sierra foothills.

In an email sent out Wednesday afternoon from the community college district, Chancellor Carol Goldsmith cited a winter storm warning that could drop snow levels as low 1,000 feet and said faculty and students were approved for remote learning sessions.

The email also advised students who live in or near Oakhurst and commute to the district’s Madera or Fresno campuses to contact their instructors if they live in an area impacted by the storm.

“Your safety is our top priority,” the message stressed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
More snow heading to Shaver Lake, Yosemite Valley. Fresno expecting more weekend rain
Fresno, CA9 hours ago
More snow coming to areas near Fresno already under emergency status from heavy storms
Fresno, CA2 days ago
More rain causes flooding in foothills. But sunny conditions on the horizon for Fresno area
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mobile home residents in Bass Lake ordered to evacuate. Snow buildup is ‘threat to life’
Bass Lake, CA5 hours ago
More snow to fall amid power outages. Red Cross shelters open near Fresno, foothills
Oakhurst, CA5 days ago
Thousands without power during snowy weekend in Fresno region. Another storm on its way
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Delivery of Fresno Bee’s Friday print edition delayed by distribution incident
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno police shooting leaves one dead and Herndon Avenue closed near Walmart
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
A longtime teriyaki restaurant is opening in Clovis. Here’s the dish 80% of people order
Clovis, CA1 day ago
This Fresno brewery and restaurant is opening its fourth location. Here’s where and when
Fresno, CA2 days ago
‘People keep dying.’ Two Madera patients died in the last month, one en route to Fresno
Madera, CA2 days ago
Driver hits parked cars, then runs, Fresno police say. Here’s how the chase played out
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Great Wolf Lodge backs out of agreement to build waterpark near Fresno. Here’s what they said
Visalia, CA5 days ago
Tamale-making mom and son went viral on TikTok. Check out their new restaurant in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Fresno, police say. Roads closed for investigation
Fresno, CA3 days ago
A bar lauded for downtown Fresno revitalization has sold to new owners. What will change?
Fresno, CA5 days ago
CIF Northern California soccer championships: Clovis North, McLane fall in title matches
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Lacking trap-neuter-return services, Fresno’s feral cat problem is about to get worse | Opinion
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Clovis parents pledge to keep fighting for their students with severe medical needs
Clovis, CA12 hours ago
Brewery District pioneer in Fresno opens new taproom. Step inside Tioga-Sequoia in Merced
Merced, CA5 days ago
The Madera hospital closed in January. Why does it still have more than 30 employees?
Madera, CA3 days ago
Pedestrian hit and killed by train. Fresno police say it’s unclear why he was on tracks
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fresno hospitals brace for nursing staff ‘crisis’ as COVID emergency order expires
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fresno can reduce cyclist & pedestrian traffic fatalities. Vision zero is the way to do it | Opinion
Fresno, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy