STOMP brings family friendly Broadway production to Buell Theater

By Dillon Thomas,

11 days ago

STOMP, a Broadway production which has sold out theaters for several decades, is now showing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The production, which runs nearly two hours without intermission, is only in Denver's Buell Theater through Sunday, Feb. 26.

"STOMP is a dance theater percussion show," said Sean Perham, a cast member. "Pretty much everything you want in a show is happening at one time."

STOMP has visited Denver in several times since it started production, but never once has anyone ever seen the exact same show. Perham said individuals on stage improvise throughout the production throughout the show, making each production different from the previous.

Not one single time is a word spoken during the production, instead Perham said the cast conveys their message through the language of music. And, each beat is played using nontraditional instruments, most commonly items that can be found around your home.

"We are playing things like trash cans. We are using things like our hands and feet to make music," Perham said.

Perham said audiences of all ages can enjoy the production, noting that children are often times the ones laughing the hardest throughout the show which carries a surprising amount of comedy.

"Having kids there and families there, that is one of the most gratifying parts. You have those moments where you hear a young boy or girl in the front row laughing," Perham said.

Families can capitalize on an offer from the DCPA for a bundle of tickets. Families that visit this link can find tickets for four for less than $150.

Perham said the rhythm is hard to hate and often times connects with people of all generations.

"Even if you are not a musician everybody has tapped on something," Parham said. "The unique thing about STOMP is every show is based on who is on the stage and who is out in the audience."

