House lawmakers approve setting up opioid settlement fund

( KXNET ) — This month, a new board met for the first time to discuss plans for helping people recovering from drug abuse.

On Wednesday, the state legislature approved a plan to set up a fund to help pay for it.

House Bill 1447 would set up an opioid lawsuit settlement fund.

North Dakota is expected to receive between $60 and $70 million from lawsuits over the next two decades. But 70% of that money must be used to help treat substance abuse.

“This funding and that 70% could be used to enhance those voucher services,” said Representative Robin Weisz.

Another 20% of the money must be spent on prevention, with the remaining 10% funding other resources.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.