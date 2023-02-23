Open in App
North Dakota State
See more from this location?
KX News

House lawmakers approve setting up opioid settlement fund

By Joel Porter,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUCEV_0kwaatNo00

( KXNET ) — This month, a new board met for the first time to discuss plans for helping people recovering from drug abuse.

On Wednesday, the state legislature approved a plan to set up a fund to help pay for it.

More details emerge in Feb. 16 Mandan shooting

House Bill 1447 would set up an opioid lawsuit settlement fund.

North Dakota is expected to receive between $60 and $70 million from lawsuits over the next two decades. But 70% of that money must be used to help treat substance abuse.

“This funding and that 70% could be used to enhance those voucher services,” said Representative Robin Weisz.

Another 20% of the money must be spent on prevention, with the remaining 10% funding other resources.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
State Senate considers allowing ‘pedal pubs’
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Bill looks to change how many license plates are needed
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Bringing new life to the Bismarck Riverfront
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hundreds gather outside Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to protest proposed censorship laws
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Evidence thrown out, bond lowered in Minot roommate murder case
Minot, ND4 days ago
Senator Hoeven discusses aerial phenomena with NORTHCOM
Grand Forks, ND1 day ago
Two men found guilty in 2021 Bismarck murder
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Grand Forks woman dies in vehicle rollover near the Minto-Warsaw area
Grand Forks, ND2 days ago
Lawmakers consider ballot language bill
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 3
Garrison, ND1 day ago
The end of marriage in America?
Minot, ND3 days ago
Minot swimming wins sixth consecutive state title
Minot, ND1 day ago
North Dakota Veteran makes one last jump over Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg, NC2 days ago
Williston searching for the perfect cover photo- is it yours?
Williston, ND3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy