Whoopi Goldberg to Guest Star on The Conners

Whoopi Goldberg is known for an array of films ranging from Ghost to Sister Act , and the EGOT-winner also has a long history with television. Goldberg has over 190 acting credits to her name, but many will know her from her time playing Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation . Over the years, Goldberg has also guest starred on many sitcoms, including The Nanny , Absolutely Fabulous , Everybody Hates Chris , 30 Rock , and more. Soon, you can catch Goldberg back on your television in the fifth season of The Conners .

According to Entertainment Weekly , Goldberg will play Mark Conner-Healy's (Ames McNamara) intimidating music teacher. The character is teased to have a "complicated history" with another member of the Conner family. While EW says there is no scheduled air date for Goldberg's episode, IMDb claims she'll be appearing in tonight's new episode, "Possums, Pregnancy and Patriarchy" as Ms. Glen. Of course, that's not a guarantee that tonight is actually Goldberg's night on the show, but you may want to tune in if you're eager to see The View host on the sitcom.

Why Did Michael Fishman Leave The Conners ?

At the end of last year, it was announced that original Roseanne star Michael Fishman would not be a part of The Conners ' fifth season.

"It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner," Fishman said in the statement. "It's every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners . Especially the privilege of playing a Military Veteran, Interracial Spouse, and the father of a Bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey . I pride myself on professionalism, building lifelong connections and meaningful friends through production. Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminating in the opportunity to Direct 'Halloween' and 'The Election vs. The Pandemic.' That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a Director last season. I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."

"While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career," Fishman added. "I have a number of projects I am pitching as a writer, and am negotiating my next directing opportunities. Although I no longer have the privilege to portray D.J., my desire, passion, and skill of bringing characters to life as an actor continues. I appreciate all those who support and have supported my work. While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

The Conners ' newest episode airs tonight on ABC. The show will continue to release new episodes through May.