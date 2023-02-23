Jan. 6 Rioter Who Threatened to Assassinate AOC Sentenced to 38 Months

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

A Jan. 6 rioter who threatened to assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the attack has been sentenced to 38 months in prison. Garret Miller, an unemployed Texan, was arrested weeks after the attack donning a shirt that read “I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021” alongside a picture of Donald Trump. After the riot, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “impeach,” which Miller replied to with, “assassinate AOC.” In the aftermath of the violent attack on the Capitol, Miller “bragged” about his role, prosecutors said, as well as discussing his “desire to doxx the officer” who shot fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt, who many right-wingers attempted to turn into a martyr. Miller pleaded guilty to 11 counts against him, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the riot and interstate threat to injure or kidnap for his tweet to Ocasio-Cortez. His lawyer had advocated for him getting 30 months, which would’ve left him in jail just a few more months given he’s been behind bars since his January 2021 arrest. Alongside his prison sentence, he’s been given 36 months supervised release. In a letter to the judge, Miller expressed remorse for his actions and said he “needed to be humbled.” “It was unnecessary, barbaric, and disrespectful. I was proud, arrogant, and acted in anger,” he wrote.

