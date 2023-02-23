Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Video shows shots fired on Demonbreun Street

By Megan Kernan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K54UE_0kwaYOt100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a suspect who fired shots outside several popular bars on Demonbreun Street early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street.

Dramatic security video captured the moments before and during the shooting.

VIDEO: Security camera footage shows shooting on Demonbreun Street – Viewer Discretion Advised

Multiple shots fired can be heard from Smoke House Market’s security camera on Demonbreun Street. The video showed it was between a man standing on the street wearing a white shirt, and a 25-year-old driving a silver Chevrolet Camaro.

Keep an eye on the man in white when watching the video. The footage showed the Camaro leaving a parking area next to the smoke shop, passing by the man and several others, then pulling a quick U-turn before shots ring out.

First, they came from the car, then from the man on the curb as he pulled out a gun and shot back at them.

VIDEO: Shots fired on Demonbreun Street overnight

“It was very scary. You always think about it nowadays what could happen, especially when you’re in big crowds and stuff like that, so it was kind of a worse fear situation. I’ve never witnessed anything like that. Never and I’ve always felt safe out here,” witness Hannah Carey said.

Hannah and her twin sister, Meghan Carey, live down the street and happened to be walking down Demonbreun when the shooting started and ran to safety.

“All of a sudden we saw a Camaro shoot that way, it did a U-turn, and the next thing we know we’re hearing loud pops. We weren’t sure at first what it was. People started running. We thought maybe it was the exhaust because the engine, the Camaro was flying by so fast, and then people were like, ‘No, it’s gunshots, people are shooting.’ So we ran to one of the bars right on the side there and hid behind the wall. Next thing we know, people are like, ‘Get inside, get inside.’ They were padding us all down, getting us inside. We stayed in there for a while and then came out. That’s when the security guard said it was indeed a shooting,” Meghan recalled.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search underway for Demonbreun Street shooting suspect

The manager of Smoke House Market, Stephen Marsh, said their security video showed the fight between the man on the street and the driver. Marsh believes that’s where it all escalated, outside of the 3000 bar.

“It was a pretty good altercation. You can see the verbal exchange leading to gunshots being fired. The verbal exchange was right there,” Marsh said pointing toward the bar. “You can see it started on the patio, or where it was ending, and then you see the guys just kind of peel off, go their separate ways. One is waiting right here, one is headed to his vehicle, the vehicle pulls around and we get the result that we had last night,” Marsh explained.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Both fled the scene before officers could arrive. Authorities say the 25-year-old driver of the Camaro was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Edgehill shooting sends one person to hospital
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man hit, killed on Old Hickory Blvd. after celebrating birthday in downtown Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Clarksville police searching for suspect vehicle in teen homicide case
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
TBI issues Silver Alert for Woodbury woman last seen on Feb. 24
Woodbury, TN2 hours ago
Families displaced following fire at Clarksville apartment building
Clarksville, TN4 hours ago
Storm-related death reported in Hendersonville neighborhood
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Community rallies around Smyrna athlete as she returns to Middle TN after losing legs in crash
Smyrna, TN20 hours ago
Convicted murderer apologizes to family of Nashville nurse killed on I-440
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Neighbor rescues woman from burning apartment in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Nashville parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Clarksville police asking residents to remain in place until windstorm passes
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Sentencing hearing held for man convicted in 2020 murder of Nashville nurse
Nashville, TN2 days ago
No injuries reported after tree falls on top of North Nashville home
Nashville, TN2 days ago
GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Father of Waffle House shooter sentenced to 18 months in prison for giving son rifle
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Large procession escorts fallen Tennessee National Guardsman back home
Gallatin, TN3 days ago
Nashville businesses that host drag performances say the show will go on despite new law
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Arriving, departing flights delayed at BNA due to weather
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Broadway Brewhouse Midtown to close
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Power outages reported in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky
Nashville, TN2 days ago
APSU cheer team accused of hazing, underage drinking
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Macklemore bringing ‘The Ben Tour’ to Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Highest wind speeds in Middle TN from Friday’s severe storms
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville’s only live piano karaoke bar is the ‘most supportive room in town’
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: March 3, 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy