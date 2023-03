WAND TV

Journalist, 9-year-old dead; 2 others hurt in shooting, Orange County sheriff says By Senait Gebregiorgis, Luana Muno (WESH), 11 days ago

By Senait Gebregiorgis, Luana Muno (WESH), 11 days ago

PINE HILLS, Fla. (WESH) —A suspect was taken into custody after an Orlando journalist and 9-year-old child were killed and two others were shot in ...