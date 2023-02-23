Open in App
Moscow, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger’s former friends tell how he became addicted to heroin because he wanted ‘validation’

By Andrea Blanco,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0w1h_0kwaWu3100

Former friends of the Idaho university murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have spoken out about the accused killer’s struggle with heroin addiction.

In an interview with the Idaho Statesman , high school friends and acquaintances of Mr Kohberger addressed previous reports that he was bullied because of his weight.

They told the newspaper that Mr Kohberger found in marijuana a way to cope with the constant targeting that he suffered as a teenager before he escalated to heroin addiction.

“I feel he was looking for validation, and that’s why he fell into that crowd,” Casey Arntz, who went to the same high school as Mr Kohberger, told the Statesman . “And honestly, it’s why he fell into the whole drug scene.”

Mr Kohberger stands accused of murdering University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus rental home in Moscow on 13 November. The 28-year-old was arrested on 30 December at his family home in Pennsylvania, where he had been spending the holidays.

He is now in custody at Latah County Jail in Idaho, awaiting his 26 June preliminary hearing for the quadruple slaying.

Ms Arntz recalled an instance in which Mr Kohberger asked her to drive him to pick up needles for his aunt because his car had broken down. In reality, Mr Kohberger was buying drugs from a dealer, Ms Arntz claimed.

“He literally used me to get it,” she added. “I was freaking out and not happy I had heroin in my car and didn’t even know.”

Around that time, Ms Arntz’s brother Thomas Arntz says that Mr Kohberger had a personality shift. He lost weight, became dependent on drugs and would allegedly try to play mind games with Mr Arntz to make him feel inferior.

“He always wanted to be dominant physically and intellectually,” Mr Arntz told the Statesman . “He had to show that he was smarter and bigger than you, and try to put me down and make me feel insecure about myself. So much of that was a torment and I didn’t want to be around him anymore.”

Mr Arntz added: “It almost seemed to me he had a desire to be the alpha ... For no reason, he’d try to grapple me and put me in headlocks when I didn’t want to. He tried to portray it as just boys being boys, but that’s not the way I ever took it.”

The addiction rapidly escalated, with Mr Kohberger withdrawing from college to go to rehab.

Many of Mr Kohberger’s friends have publicly spoken about his addiction following his surprise arrest.

Among the revelations in the Statesman article is that Mr Kohberger developed an eating disorder that required hospitalisation and a tummy tuck surgery to remove excess skin — it had been previously reported that he lost weight but not to that degree.

Mr Kohberger was eventually able to resume his education.

He studied criminology at DeSales University – first as an undergraduate and then finishing his graduate studies in June 2022.

While there, he studied under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.

As a criminal justice PhD student at WSU, he lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman. He had moved there from Pennsylvania and began his studies there in August, having just completed his first semester before his arrest.

Mr Kohberger was linked to the murders through DNA found on a knife sheath left behind at the scene, cellphone data and surveillance video of what prosecutors believe to be his white Hyundai Elantra leaving the scene after the slayings.

One of the victims’ surviving roommates was also able to partially describe the killer to investigators after she came face to face with him in the aftermath of the murders.

The murder weapon – a fixed-blade knife – was not recovered during the searches and it is still unclear where it may be.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Moscow, ID29 days ago
Idaho Murder Update: Police Find Bryan Kohberger's Knife
Albrightsville, PA3 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger’s former fish cleaning boss says suspect couldn't learn filleting
Effort, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Maggie Murdaugh kicked Alex out of home after suspecting he had an affair 15 years ago, sister tells trial
Walterboro, SC19 days ago
Bloodstains, mop, faint smell of bleach: Affidavit reveals terrifying details after kindergarten teacher’s body found in shallow grave
Jersey City, NJ9 days ago
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Jacksonville, FL27 days ago
Leaked video of LSU student Madison Brooks before her death is ‘shameful,’ mom’s attorney says
Baton Rouge, LA8 days ago
Wife of California doctor who drove family off cliff in Tesla doesn't want him prosecuted: reports
Pasadena, CA20 days ago
Idaho ‘killer’ Bryan Kohberger may have ‘had access to crime lab with video surveillance’, insider claims
Pullman, WA14 days ago
Claims that accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger could be executed by firing squad if convicted need context
Moscow, ID3 days ago
Teen girl missing for more than a year found pregnant, in closet
Port Huron, MI24 days ago
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
Moscow, ID23 days ago
Mother Who Slammed Biden Over Sons' Fentanyl Deaths Told "Shoot Your Self"
Detroit, MI2 days ago
More Unsealed Search Warrants Reveal That Authorities Found A Knife, A Gun, And Criminology Books At Bryan Kohberger's Parents' House When He Was Arrested
Moscow, ID3 days ago
Toddler goes missing while parent slept. Then former Marine finds him in Florida woods
Brooksville, FL7 days ago
Idaho victim’s sister names baby Theodora MaddieKay
Moscow, ID8 days ago
The Inside of Chad Daybell’s Former Idaho Home is Truly Haunting
Rexburg, ID18 days ago
Alex Murdaugh's brother recounts cleaning up nephew Paul's remains at crime scene
Walterboro, SC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy