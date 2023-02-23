Open in App
Yonkers, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Ex-Sarah Lawrence College student pleads guilty to money laundering conspiracy

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ED6a_0kwaWdHu00

A former Yonkers-based Sarah Lawrence College student, who admitted to helping the father of another student force women on campus into prostitution, is heading to prison.

Isabella Pollok, 31, was sentenced in Federal Court in Manhattan to 4 ½ years behind bars.

She pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy charge.

Authorities say she helped 63-year-old Lawrence Ray's decade-long plot to extort and sexually abuse his daughter's college schoolmates.

The judge said Pollok failed to rebel against Ray's crimes.

Ray was sentenced to 60 years in prison in January.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FBI identifies suspects in organized crime extortion-turned-murder scheme linked to Ellenville
Ellenville, NY2 days ago
Nurse accused of raping inmate at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility
Bedford Hills, NY2 days ago
Police: Lake Ronkonkoma chiropractor arrested for 2nd time on charges he forcibly touched patients
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY1 day ago
Anti-gun violence advocate killed in shooting during police encounter in Paterson
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Tuckahoe man facing gun, drug charges
Tuckahoe, NY2 days ago
Police: 2 men from Yonkers accused of Harrison mail theft
Harrison, NY2 days ago
Police: Spring Valley resident faces robbery charges
Spring Valley, NY2 days ago
Yonkers PD: 3 men arrested on suspicion of catalytic converter thefts
Yonkers, NY4 hours ago
Police: 14-year-old boy violently robbed on Westchester Avenue
Bronx, NY10 hours ago
State trooper shot in Paterson released from hospital; suspect arrested in South Carolina
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Police: Elmont man charged with murder in strangulation of woman found behind South Hempstead dumpster
Elmont, NY2 days ago
Police: Vandals damage headstone of Bridgeport baseball coach, post video on social media
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Police: Chinese food delivery driver fatally shot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT13 hours ago
Thieves on notice: 3 suspects arrested since new initiative to combat shoplifting in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
Police: Roosevelt woman fighting eviction blows up house, killing herself and 30 cats
Roosevelt, NY7 hours ago
NYPD: Upper West Side deli employee fatally shot; possible connection to Bronx robbery
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Spotlight New Jersey: Center for Hope & Safety
Rochelle Park, NJ7 hours ago
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal catalytic converter from car in Merrick
Merrick, NY12 hours ago
Video: Funeral services for Sayreville Council Member Eunice Dwumfour
Sayreville, NJ1 day ago
Search continues for suspects in Paterson shooting of NJ state trooper
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Suffolk police: Man, 6-year-old daughter found dead inside West Babylon home
West Babylon, NY1 day ago
2 men fatally shot in Newark
Newark, NJ21 hours ago
Bronx woman claims she is victim of two car thefts in a matter of days; worried she is at center of TikTok theft trend
Bronx, NY2 days ago
34-year-old man fatally shot in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ3 hours ago
Police: Bridgeport man arrested for multiple burglaries in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT2 days ago
NYPD: Suspects wanted for drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Police: Norwalk math coach demonstrated chokehold on fifth-grade students
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
NYPD: 14-year-old killed attempting to walk between subway cars in Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy