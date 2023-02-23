Ex-Sarah Lawrence College student pleads guilty to money laundering conspiracy

A former Yonkers-based Sarah Lawrence College student, who admitted to helping the father of another student force women on campus into prostitution, is heading to prison.

Isabella Pollok, 31, was sentenced in Federal Court in Manhattan to 4 ½ years behind bars.

She pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy charge.

Authorities say she helped 63-year-old Lawrence Ray's decade-long plot to extort and sexually abuse his daughter's college schoolmates.

The judge said Pollok failed to rebel against Ray's crimes.

Ray was sentenced to 60 years in prison in January.