Los Angeles, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN has Bronny James going No. 10 in its latest 2024 NBA mock draft

By Robert Marvi,

11 days ago
It is never too early to prepare for an NBA draft that is 16 months away, especially if you’re a scout, or if you’re a high school player in his senior season.

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been on scouts’ radars for a while now, although many have been unsure if he is legitimate NBA material.

Just a few months ago, a report in The Athletic said that multiple coaches and scouts felt he would take years to become an NBA-caliber player.

But it seems like the younger James has made strides this season at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, and there is now a feeling that he could very well be a first-round pick in 2024, the earliest he would be eligible to declare for the draft.

In fact, in his latest 2024 NBA mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony had him going 10th overall while saying some glowing things about the 6-foot-2 guard’s development.

Via ESPN:

“James has earned his spot in lottery conversations with the significant jump he has made at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, this season, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability.

“As most of his peers have flatlined the past 12 to 18 months, James has grown, filled out his frame, found another gear with his explosiveness and become an absolute terror off the ball defensively thanks to his outstanding intensity and feel for the game. He still has plenty of room to improve his ballhandling and pull-up jumper to become a more prolific and efficient shot creator, but he has already caught the eyes of NBA decision-makers with the way he contributes to winning and likely will continue to grow and fill out his game.”

The elder James has made it clear he wants to play alongside the younger James, preferably on the same team. If the younger James will be a rather high draft pick, that could complicate the four-time MVP’s wish to be his teammate.

