Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

3 new lion cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo get first wellness visit

By Andrew SmithRay Cortopassi,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOQdt_0kwaUpho00

CHICAGO — It’s been six weeks since three lion cubs were born at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and while they aren’t ready for visitors, they’re ready for their first doctor’s appointment.

On Jan. 9, Mom Zari gave birth to three new cubs . Six weeks later, the veterinarians at the zoo are monitoring their progress.

“Once infants are born, they are very much left alone with their mother,” Kathryn Gamble, director of veterinary medicine, said. “We monitor completely by remote camera that we’re able to see how she’s caring for them, how they’re growing, reaching their milestones. Are their eyes opening? Are they moving? Are they nursing? What are they doing?”

Like with any new baby, the nursery had to be prepared. The trio of cubs arrived just a little over a year after the opening of the brand new Pepper Family Wildlife Center , taking the place of the historic Lion House built in 1912.

The cubs also come a year after the arrival of big brother Pilipili – a solo act, no siblings, but the first born at the zoo in two decades.

“Pilipili has only seen the babies from a distance,” Gamble said. “It takes several weeks for the mother to get to a comfort level with us being ok, with us getting to a close proximity to her space.”

That moment came earlier this week when the cubs, who haven’t been named yet, had their first wellness exam.

Each of the cubs were microchipped, given their six-week vaccinations, parasite control and given a physical.

“We found out they’re all brothers for Pilipili ,” Gamble said.

Each of the cubs, all males and about 15 pounds each, are consuming about a quart of mom’s milk every day.

So far, they’re progressing as they should.

“Mom’s taking care of all three of them and she’s done so from the beginning,” Gamble said. “For me, it’s a very important thing. We don’t want to intervene with any of our new moms if we don’t have to. We, as veterinarians, are on standby.”

In the next few weeks, the cubs will get to meet the rest of the pride, their aunts, big brother and father Jabari.

And hopefully, soon they will be able to meet visitors at the zoo.

But for now, it’s safety first with the baby lions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Thousands join the 2023 Chicago polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Weekend Break: Chicago Vintage Guitar Expo
Elk Grove Village, IL11 hours ago
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Meet Benny!
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Weekend Break: Chicago’s birthday celebration
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Sunday Brunch: Radio Room in River North
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Aurora, Chicago among 2023’s happiest cities in the U.S.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
United Center concessions workers strike outside of arena
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Art installation pop ups celebrate Women’s History Month on North Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
A 300 mile journey: One of WGN’s original cameras back home
Chicago, IL2 days ago
New immersive experience inspired by Mozart opens in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Vigil held to remember fallen Chicago Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso
Chicago, IL2 days ago
West Side church announces award in fallen church member’s honor
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Community holding vigils Saturday for fallen Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
‘Last Comiskey’: A White Sox fan film that’s a trip back to the 1990s
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago area escapes brunt of latest storm, but cold snap looms
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man found shot, unresponsive in Rogers Park home dies
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The people of WGN: For 75 years, memorable personalities shaped the station
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago elected officials, candidates mourn fallen CPD officer
Chicago, IL3 days ago
High school students make Read Across America Day special for a Chicago school
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Arrival of Climatological Spring Brings a Rise in Severe Weather Threat
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Chicago Hounds: The new pro rugby team builds quickly in 2023
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Police: Homeowner shoots man who broke into his Chicago home
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago police reelect union president Friday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Woman found shot to death inside apartment in Humboldt Park
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Woman dies after a shooting at a motel in Glenview
Glenview, IL6 hours ago
The path of an impending storm will determine if a significant winter storm will impact the Chicago area Friday
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Suspect wanted for shooting death of Hanover Park woman dies in Michigan
Hanover Park, IL1 day ago
CPD: Offender burglarizes a dozen River North, Near North Side restaurants
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
UCPD: 3 armed robberies reported overnight in Hyde Park
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Motivated Chicago Fire FC starts the 2023 MLS season on Saturday
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy