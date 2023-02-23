Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Northwest Oklahoma City restaurant investigated, authorities find illegal alcohol and drugs

By Austin Breasette/KFOR,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROgnq_0kwaSjRQ00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – It’s a big bust KFOR first brought to you in mid-February. A restaurant thought to be normal, until a complaint came in and authorities investigated it.

“There’s the opportunity for fines and also the revocation of their licenses with back-to-back offenses like this,” said Director of the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, or ABLE.

RELATED STORY: Police conduct raid on Oklahoma City restaurant

The investigation into Lucky Zhang’s near NW 23 rd Street and Classen Boulevard dates to November. A simple complaint of staying open past legal operating hours with a license to sell alcohol put the business under the microscope. So, the ABLE Commission and Oklahoma City Police Department went to look.

“They found evidence that alcohol was being served after hours,” Clabes said. “There was evidence of illegal narcotics, and there was also evidence that there was illegal alcohol on the premises.”

Clabes said not only did they find alcohol, but he believes they found ketamine inside as well. So, they seized the business and police arrested the owner. Eventually, police executed a search warrant on the business.

“They recovered evidence of several criminal activities,” Clabes said.

“They’re operating outside the scope of what they’re allowed to do,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Quirk said it was possible that illegal gambling was taking place inside as well. Fast forward to January when ABLE agents and police officers showed up for a compliance check. Although the doors were locked, police and ABLE agents eventually got in.

LOCAL NEWS: Police: Suspected ‘serial burglar’ arrested in Nichols Hills

“Alcohol was being served after hours. Alcohol on premise that shouldn’t be allowed,” Clabes said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4326va_0kwaSjRQ00
    Ke Xiang Chen. Image courtesy OK County Jail.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezuby_0kwaSjRQ00
    Lihna Lin. Image courtesy OK County Jail.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glI7m_0kwaSjRQ00
    Rui Chan Lin. Image courtesy OK County Jail.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EC07f_0kwaSjRQ00
    Lian Fang Wu. Image courtesy OK County Jail.

Several people associated with the business were arrested. Clabes said fines and potential revocation of their license is possible in the future.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

“We’ve had two offenses within two months, a short time frame and the same offenses,” Clabes said. “So, it is concerning to us.”

Clabes said their legal team is still discussing what action should be taken against the business. Oklahoma City police are investigating the criminal side of things. Fines from ABLE could be into the thousands of dollars. If their license gets revoked, the business can no longer operate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
Update to suspect arrested in violent spree across the Oklahoma City metro
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
One killed in NE Oklahoma City motorcycle crash
Oklahoma City, OK14 hours ago
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man who allegedly hit someone with a hammer
Noble, OK21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Major violations’: Pink Parrot surrenders liquor license after being cited by ABLE Commission
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
One person stabbed in SW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Man searching for thief after ‘therapy’ bike is stolen from Oklahoma City gas station
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Auto vs. ped accident in NW OKC leaves one in critical condition
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Man arrested in Pennsylvania for murder of Oklahoma football player
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Mother, son found guilty of murdering Oklahoma relative
Blanchard, OK2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee kills manager at OKC distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Police: Alleged burglar hit with crowbar by business owner
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
District attorney: Oklahoma man charged with murdering stranger
Norman, OK3 days ago
Oklahoma City man says funeral home held father’s body for nearly 3 months
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma City Police continue search for suspect in January deadly apartment shooting
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Funeral home fight
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
2 arrested in connection to missing man’s murder
Mcloud, OK3 days ago
Court date set for man accused of leaving scene of fatal collision
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
DUI hit-and-run driver arrested after crashing into OKCPD vehicle, injuring first responders
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Suspected drunk driver slams into crash scene
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Jurors learn more in trial of man accused of killing young pregnant mother
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
OKC residents: Register your storm shelter with the city
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Prosecutors seeking death penalty for man accused in killing young pregnant mother
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Cleaning up tornado damage in Norman? Cleveland County Health Department offers emergency tetanus shots
Norman, OK2 days ago
Norman family reunites with paramedic after post-tornado rubble
Norman, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma man’s sprinkler system broken for two years gets fixed less than a week after calling KFOR for help
Midwest City, OK1 day ago
"Sodfather" defends OSU sod says field was overwatered
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
14-year-old killed after being hit by train identified
Pauls Valley, OK3 days ago
Bill to reduce sentences for convicted domestic abuse victims passes through Oklahoma House committee
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy